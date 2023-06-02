The Best Books You Can Read During a Day at the Beach

There’s nothing better than reading a book with your feet in the sand and listening to the sound of the ocean in the background, right? All these books have around 200 pages and hence are ideal for a day trip to the sea. From classics to romcoms, there’s something for every reader.

books to read in one go



Before the Coffee Gets Cold – Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Japanese fiction is very popular right now and this book is an example of that. Visitors to a cafe get a chance to travel back in time, but there are some rules. Main one: their time is up before the coffee cools down.

Number of Pages: 213

Goods – Daniel Rovers

A story about love and friendship. The boys Ricky, Eddie and Bob meet at the age of eighteen and quickly form a close relationship. Whereas, all three are in search of individual love. Twenty years after their first meeting, the characters look back in time.

Number of Pages: 189

The Great Gatsby – F Scott Fitzgerald

If you want to read a real classic, the great Gatsby A great option. You may already know the story of the movie with Leonardo DiCaprio, but the original book is definitely worth a look as well. This is the story of Nick Carraway, who goes in search of American Dream and ends up in the life of filthy rich Jay Gatsby.

Number of Pages: 160

We Don’t Talk About That – Milo Van Beek

Writer Milo van Beek had a difficult relationship with his grandmother and decided to investigate twenty years after her death. How had his grandmother become the woman Milo knew? The result is an intense story about a family’s trauma and wartime past.

Number of Pages: 224

The Alchemist – Paulo Coelho

This book has helped millions of people around the world in their self-development. The story focuses on the shepherd Santiago, who always dreamed of traveling and discovering the world. The book is quite spiritual and gives you deep insight about life.

Number of Pages: 192

Blue Curacao – Linda Van Rijn

With her new husband, the main character Hannah leaves for Curaçao, where her husband disappears during an afternoon of snorkeling. Hannah is calm at first, but the longer she goes missing, the more nervous she becomes. During her search, she discovers more and more secrets and finds that her own life is in danger as well.

Number of Pages: 249

Bella Italia – Susan Vermeer

Another fine thriller that keeps you hooked from the first page. Hans and Petra are camping on Lake Garda with their eleven-year-old son Niels, and although everything goes well at first, the atmosphere of the holiday quickly changes. A boy’s body is found and Niels is next to it. This results in traumas that haunt the family for a long time to come.

Number of Pages: 226

See you at the beach – Jill Mansell

If there’s any author who writes books to be read in one sitting, it’s Jill Mansell. This book, as the title slightly gives it away, is also perfect for summer. The main character Clemencey is not looking for love, but meets the ideal man on the plane. Unfortunately, the two lost contact after the flight. However, three years later, the man unexpectedly reappears in her life.

Number of Pages: 240

Another stick behind the door to read more? Join the Libelle Reading Club!