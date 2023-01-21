The best champion of patch 13.1 is Zac and this is why

When a new season of LoL begins, it is normal for there to be champions that stand out in some statistics, especially in soloQ: the mirror where you can see the performance of the characters according to the use that the players give them.

These statistics are, in a certain way, adulterated by the first days of the patch, since many summoners they don’t take solo Q seriously until well into the season, although that does not mean that there are champions like Zack that they are asking for it





The famous green mucus of LoL is in a sweet moment in patch 13.1, since as they point out in Reddit, is the champion with the best winrate in 3 of the 4 positions in which it is played: TOP, medium and support.

Winrate on top:

Winrate in the middle:

Winrate on support:

The champion exceeds 53% of winrate in these 3 positions, being the middle one in which it has the best percentage with 55.57%. Yes indeed, this stat is tricky: his pick rate or use is well below the others.

In fact, Zac pick 0.6% of the time in mid and support and 1.1% in toplaneso it is a niche pick that works great as a flex. Yes indeed, in the jungle it does shine.

Considered one of the best junglers of the patch, he is the 3rd champion with the best winrate in jungle: 52.75%, confirming himself as the champion who earns the most in soloQ since the season starteda.

The reason why Zac has risen so high is the object Radiant Virtuean item that provides the champion with all the statistics he needs, in addition to considerably improving his power when using his ultimate.

400 health

30 armor

30 magic resist

20 skill speed Divine Light: Upon casting your ult, you transcend, increasing your maximum health by 10% for 9 sec. Upon transcending, you and allies within 1200 distance gain 25 non-ultimate speed. You and your allies are healed for 1.5% of your maximum health every 3 seconds, increasing up to 100% based on the champion’s missing health. Doubles self heal (90 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Gives all other legendary items 100 health



Of course, in 13.2 the power of various objects will be lowered and maybe Zac will go down… Or not, because he can become a character permabanado if he stays this strong on Summoner’s Rift.