The Best Comedy of 2022 Starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts Will Cure Any Bad Moods In You

If you love comfort movies, you will love this reunion between Julia Roberts and George Clooney in theaters, in “Ticket to Paradise”. A film by Ol Parker, experienced in fondling hearts with “Mamma Mia!” and “The Exotic Hotel Marigold”, Parker offers a delicious distraction with this production that mixes comedy and romance and, to boot, brings one of the most beloved couples in fiction.

Clooney and Roberts have collaborated four times before this film, in “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001), “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2002), “Ocean’s 12” (2004), and “Money Game” ” (2016). “Ingresso para o Paraíso” began recording in early 2021 and had to face breaks and mishaps due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which delayed the end of recording. Finally within reach of the public’s eyes, the production arrives as a balm for the wound of social isolation.

The film takes place in Bali, Indonesia, but was shot in Queensland, Australia. It tells the story of divorced couple David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts), who travel to the Asian country to try to disrupt the wedding of their only daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) to a local boy, after a lightning romance. David and Georgia hate each other and avoid living together, but decide to unite to take their newly formed daughter back to the United States to fulfill the plan they had for her life. As they put into practice their clumsy plans, which include stealing the bride and groom’s rings, they realize that, as Georgia tells Lily, “parents will do anything for their children, except let them be who they really are”.

In this discovery of their daughter’s true identity and acceptance, they also discover themselves, examine themselves and analyze what went wrong in their own marriage. While mixing reflections on how the lack of communication and the expectation and idealization of life can lead to excessive frustration and undermine the most important and profound relationships, the film entertains us with a delicious distracting and relaxing comedy.

The chemistry between Clooney and Roberts is polished and shiny and makes us feel in a familiar, ordinary and comfortable place. If you’re looking for a remedy for a bad mood or a broken heart, “Ticket to Heaven” is quite effective in providing immediate relief from the symptoms.

Film: Ticket to Paradise

Direction: hello parker

Year: 2022

Gender: Comedy / Romance

Where to watch: At the movies

note: 9/10