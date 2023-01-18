The best counters for Bastion in Overwatch 2

For newer and lower ranked players in Overwatch 2, Bastion is one of the most frustrating heroes you can see on the other team. This heavy-hitting omnic can absolutely demolish a team that isn’t prepared to deal with it. That said, the higher your rank, the less you’ll see it because everyone knows how to turn it off. Here are your best options for countering Bastion in Overwatch 2.

How to Counter Bastion in Overwatch 2

While Bastion has a lot of damage potential at almost any time, he’s also one of the easiest heroes to take down because he has the biggest hit-box for a Damage character and one of the worst mobilities in the game. Your best idea is to neutralize his damage output while attacking him when he’s not focused on you. To do this, it’s essential that you use the environment as cover when it enters its turret form. He can only stay on it for six seconds and his movement becomes even slower than normal. Maneuver around his fire until you are behind him or have a way to minimize that damage.

Here are the best picks in each class to neutralize Bastion:

Tank – D.Va, Orisa, Sigma

Damage: Genji, Junkrat, Reaper, Tracer

Support – Ana, Zenyatta

In the Tank category, all of these characters have abilities to completely prevent Bastion’s heavy fire from hitting their teammates. This will give your team a chance to jump on him when he’s completely defenseless.

For Damage, Genji can deflect Bastion’s fire if they don’t know to stop firing. Junkrat and Reaper can deal a lot of damage, and Tracer can blink around the baseline while dealing damage to him.

As a support, you never want to have a face-to-face conversation with Bastion. Ana will need to Sleep Dart it and wait for a teammate to finish it off, and Zenyatta should have his Orb of Discord on Bastion so the team can finish him off quickly.

As for his Ultimate, Bastion fires three shots into the air, which is very easy for characters with some sort of mobility to avoid. He dodges landing mortars or uses a shield or other skyward tanking ability to survive.

