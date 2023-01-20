The best counters for Pharah in Overwatch 2

There are some Overwatch 2 matches where a few heroes can absolutely dominate the game. If you’re playing a good Pharah, that’s definitely the case, especially if she has Mercy in her pocket. That is why it is important to have a plan to counteract it. Here are the best picks for taking on a good Pharah in Overwatch 2.

How to Counter Pharah in Overwatch 2

If you’re looking to counter Pharah in Overwatch 2, you want someone who can shoot her out of the sky or get up in her face and interrupt her. With that in mind, here are the best picks in each class against her.

Tank – D.Va, Roadhog (in certain situations)

Damage: Ashe, Bastion, Cassidy, Echo, Sojourn, Soldier: 76, Shadow, Torbjorn, Widowmaker

Support – Ana, Baptiste, Mercy (in certain situations), Moira

In the Tank slot, D.Va is hands down your best counter for Pharah. Defense Matrix can prevent Pharah from attacking your teammates, and you can dash into the air while hitting her to reduce her health and knock her back. Roadhog is really only good if the Pharah doesn’t know how to stay high in the air and is foolish enough to get into hook range of it.

Damage heroes are always the first place to look to stop Pharah, but it can be difficult, especially if a Mercy is in the equation. Most of these heroes are hit scans that can shoot Pharah from afar. Shadow can hack her into falling out of the sky, and Echo’s flight is easier to handle and gives her shots. The best option here is Widowmaker if you can hit your shots. Other than that, choose the most reliable hero in the party at the moment.

Ana and Baptiste are the best supports to pick to take down Pharah. Ana can pretty easily shoot her out of the air with a couple of shots, and Baptiste and damage her with her explosive weapon. When Mercy uses her Ultimate, she can fly freely and easily fight a Pharah in the air one on one, but not so much outside of that. Similar to the Roadhog situation, Moira can drain health from Pharah if she gets in range and has the movement to avoid her rockets.

If Mercy accompanies Pharah, she becomes your number one target before going after Rocket Queen. All the same picks above apply, but focus solely on taking her out to take out Pharah, repeatedly health her up, and have a damage boost to take her team out.

