The best Creative 2.0 map codes to play in April 2023

Since Epic Games announced Creative 2.0 mode of Fortnite My head has been spinning at an exaggerated speed for a specific reason: I can’t wait to see what crazy things the community of battle royale creators come up with so that I can enjoy them as soon as I find out about them. And, precisely, for that very reason I am here; to share with all of you and you lThe best maps that I find in April 2023 so that you have them all collected here.

Of course, before leaving you with the list I encourage you to tell me in the comments What maps have blown your mind so I can try them, put them here so that more people can enjoy them. Now yes, let’s go to trouble.

Play the first map of Fortnite Chapter 1 with this code

The code to access the island is 2179-7822-3395 👈

👈 At the moment it only offers games for up to 50 players, but this is a beta version of the level, so it is expected that the capacity will be expanded in the future ✅

✅ On this map you can find an exact replica of the one that hosted the games in Chapter 1 of Fortnite ❗

Play Call of Duty in Fortnite thanks to this map

The map in question is called Rust; that mythical level that originally appeared in Modern Warfare 2 of 2009 and that returned with the reboot of the saga ✅

✅ you can play it if you enter the code 6650-9855-3010 in Creative mode 👈

👈 Next, I leave you with a trailer of the map that its creator shared (Mist Jawa on Twitter) so you can take a look at it with your own eyes

Flappy Bird is playable within Fortnite

The code of this map in question is 3638-6410-4991 👈

👈 Is about a level that is made entirely in 2 dimensions 🤔

🤔 It is a clone of the mythical Flappy Bird, but it serves so that we can understand the infinite possibilities that the Creative 2.0 of the game has ✨

How do I search for an island in Fortnite Creative with a code?

The first thing you will have to do is to access Fortnite itself 1️⃣

1️⃣ Once you are in the lobby, you will have to choose mode 2️⃣

2️⃣ Once there, you pass the tabs to the last one, which receives the name of Island Code 3️⃣

3️⃣ That’s when alone You have to enter the specific code to take you to the map you want 4️⃣

Finally, I can only remind you that, in addition to the maps with which this same article will be updated in the coming days, you have another 3 that are made by Epic Games itself and that are spectacular. You can access them easily from the game modes tab of Fortnite. What do you think of these Creative 2.0 maps?