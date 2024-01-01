The best-dressed celebrities in January 2024: Dua Lipa, Michelle Keegan, Nicola Peltz and more

Out with the old and in with the new is a common motto of January, yet last year’s style inspiration continued to prove that outfit recycling and vintage clothing have never been so appealing.

As the first month of 2024 begins, a raft of best-dressed stars have already started their year by proving their sartorial skills.

With the start of awards season approaching, we have the premiere of the Golden Globe Awards, Priscilla, argyle, useless thing And the highly anticipated movies are set to feature a cocktail of notable red carpet outfits from the likes of Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone and Dua Lipa.

As we get ready to saturate our feeds with a range of stunning outfits for the stars, keep scrolling to find out who’s dressed best this month.

The best dressed celebrities in January 2024

emma roberts © Michael Simon/Shutterstock Emma Roberts delivered a seriously boyfriend-coded outfit to the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks game, pairing cozy denim jeans with a band tee and oversized striped cardigan.

Ashley Roberts © Typhoon Salsi/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock wonka It appears the fever has hit London, as former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts stepped out in a striking double denim dress and futuristic white sunglasses that wouldn’t be amiss in a scene. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The star paired her effortless ensemble with a white leather handbag and nude heeled pumps.

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora power torque Christina Milian And Matt Pokora The couple’s dressing was taken to the next level when they stepped out in different outfits in Los Angeles earlier in the month. The dark-haired singer, who sang the iconic Noughties soundtrack ‘Call Me!’ Had sung! Beep me!’ for disney Kim PossibleMade a case for bold leather as she wore a scarlet snake-print mini dress and chunky chain heels.

Julia Fox We can no doubt count on Julia Fox to deliver an eye-catching look to usher in 2024. Tea uncut gems The star stepped out in Miami on the first day of the month in a stunning black and yellow ensemble that’s giving us major The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Feeling.

dua lipa Dua Lipa looked fabulous as she celebrated the New Year with a glittering evening out in the Indian city of Jaipur. The ‘Houdini’ singer’s dress of choice featured a trailing skirt and a dramatic thigh-split. She paired this piece with a pair of suede black pointed-toe kitten heels. Dua also carried a maroon leather shoulder bag.