the best European LoL live

The LEC returns on Sunday. The highest European competition, with the best players from our continent, is lived live on MARCA one more day. Today, to the delight of all League of Legends fans, we have the fifth day, which will begin to discern the positions in which the teams will finish in this first phase of the league.

Before us, five incredible games that will be worth watching closely, due to the quality of the teams involved. To start, at 18:00, the Astralis of 113, which is standing out despite the fact that its team is 0-4, will look for its first victory against BDS, blessed by the level that the French jewel, Adam, is showing. behind them, andhe Superteam of Vitality will want to maintain their unbeaten record against an SK team that has established itself in the middle table with a 2-2 loss.

The third game is especially morbid for Spanish fans. Team Heretics, TheGrefg’s team, who will be paying attention to ESLAND today, faces another team with Spanish roots, G2. In addition, it will be the reunion of Jankos with the club that made him a legend of the European LoL. In penultimate position, Fnatic have to show their true level. The English are in the penultimate position, tied with Excel, but they want to get out of there. Today they have the opportunity against that same team to show that they are prepared to fight for something more.

And to finish, and as a Great Game of the Day, we will tell you the minute by minute of one of the best matches in the LEC. KOI, the former Rogue and current champion, will fight against Mad Lions, the team led by Elyoya, who is shining and is in second position on the heels of Vitality. Who will take the cat into the water?