Escape Room codes allow Fortnite players to experience the thrill of trying to escape unique and themed environments, so we’ve got the best maps for you to play in 2023 right here.

Since it was introduced in 2018, Fortnite’s Creative mode has given players the ability to create the maps of their dreams across a range of genres including classic Deathruns, Hide-and-Hide and Gun Games.

However, one of the most popular map types in Creative is the Escape Room. Just like in real life, these maps require you to find clues, solve puzzles, and find your way out to, well, escape.

The article continues after the announcement.

Below we’ve included codes for some of the best Escape Room maps in Fortnite Creative right now, with a mix of difficulties and themes meaning there’s something for everyone.

The best Fortnite Escape Room codes and maps

Huge IQ Escape Room: 5196-4085-4720

There are only seven levels to beat in this 2xvoid Escape Room map, but while the first one might seem easy, the rest of the levels get more and more difficult as you progress. Prepare to scratch your head – or throw away the controller – in frustration at the end.

The Hospital Escape Room: 6595-8752-4901

EPIC GAMES / 2XVOID

According to its creator, 2xvoid, this horror-themed Escape Room map requires more brain power than parkour skills, so come prepared to think rather than just push your way through. It also includes a lot of terrifying scares, so don’t play with the lights off.

The article continues after the announcement.

Co-op Duo Puzzle Escape Challenge: 1264-1483-9792

EPIC GAMES

If you are looking for an Escape Room to play with a friend, this map from FortniteCreativeTutorials is perfect. To emerge victorious, you’ll need to team up with another player to combine your skills and intelligence as you search for a way out.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

50 Ways Out: 5562-0386-0559

EPIC GAMES / TREEFITTYY

This Fortnite Escape Room map by Treefittyy features 50 mini-levels to escape from, making it one of the most “pure” Escape Room experiences you can have in Fortnite. There is no plot, just a bunch of tricky puzzles to solve.

Escape The Vampires: 9323-9190-5007

EPIC GAMES / DIMENSIONDR4GON

In this DimensionDr4gon map, players are captured by vampires and must escape their castle, so expect some scares along the way. It’s more of an action-adventure experience than your typical escape room, but don’t let that put you off as it’s a really fun map to explore.

The article continues after the announcement.

The Yacht Escape Room: 2385-3342-5568

EPIC GAMES / FROOSCO

Fancy going on a cruise? This classic Yacht Escape Room map from Foosco takes you out into the open water as you use a combination of brain power and Fortnite abilities to fight your way through the Yacht landmark.

First Person Visual Escape: 1211-9143-2539

EPIC GAMES / TREEFITTYY

If you are looking for something a little different from the ones on this list, you have to take a look at this Escape Room in first person. As the title suggests, you’ll use a first-person camera perspective to traverse themed environments, with puzzles to complete on your way to the finish line.

How to use Escape Room map codes in Fortnite Creative

Here’s how to use an Escape Room Map Code in Fortnite:

The article continues after the announcement.

Launch Fortnite and make sure you are in the lobby. Press the corresponding button to “Change” the mode in which you are playing. Scroll to the “Island Code” tab at the top of the screen. Enter the code you want and start the map.

Epic Games have made it much easier to use a map code in Fortnite with the latest updates, which means you no longer need to go into the Creative Hub and use rifts to get to them.