The best free PS5 games

All PS5 players can enjoy a large catalog of games. There’s a bit of everything: Sony PlayStation exclusives, multiplatforms, indies… and, of course, free games (also known as free to play or F2P).

It is one of the best aspects of the Sony console. Thanks to the PS Store (the digital store for PS5/PS4), tons of F2P titles are available at your fingertipswhich you can start playing without dropping a euro.

As the PlayStation store itself indicates, these games are available 100% free, and a PS Plus subscription is not required to play them. Most of them are focused on a multiplayer experience.

VIDEO Overwatch 2 – New event Battle for Olympus

from the cool Astro’s Playroom (which comes standard on PS5) to fast-paced shooters like Overwatch 2 either Call of Duty Warzonegoing through Fortnite, Fall Guys or the simulator The Sims 4.

There are options for all tastes. And also, if you have friends to play in company, you will enjoy the best next-generation experience on your PS5 right away.

In this report we highlight The 15 best free PS5 games; all of them are free to download via the PS Store. And most of them can also be played on PS4 (with crossplay).

15 free PS5 games you can’t miss in 2023:

Dualsense Edge analysis: the ultimate PS5 Pro controller?

Astro’s Playroom

The best possible tribute to the history of PlayStation. Astro’s Playroom It is the letter of introduction as soon as you start the PS5since it teaches us how the haptic characteristics work (vibration, adaptive triggers) as well as the DualSense controller and its secrets.

Accompany the adorable Astro through different levels, through nods to emblematic games from Sony PlayStation and other companies. Astro’s Playroom comes integrated into all PS5 consolesso you can play it for free without downloading anything at all.

Astro’s Playroom Analysis

Overwatch 2

The world didn’t need a sequel, but Overwatch 2 is undeniably better than its predecessor. Activision Blizzard offers more and better than what already worked more than 6 years ago, with a first person shooter open to all and with content updates every so often.

Overwatch 2 is one of the great hero shooters that you can play on PS5, either against other players or with your friends. Unlike the first Overwatch, the download is completely freealthough you can buy cosmetics and the season pass separately.

Overwatch 2 analysis

Path of Exile

If you like Diablo-like games and western RPGs, Path of Exile is a safe choice. Best of all, it’s completely free, and offers tons of quests, classes, and dungeons to role-play alone or with friends. This is the backward compatible version of PS4.

The title of Grinding Gear Games It is one of the best of the RPG genre in the PS5 catalog, so much that it is hard to believe that it is F2P. Path of Exile invites us to free an ancient island from different deities, but they won’t make things easy for us.

Gain more experience and level up fast

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

A classic that is now even better. Activision Blizzard hit the table with the launch of Call of Duty Warzone in 2020 (in the midst of a pandemic), and now double the bet with Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. In addition, it has cross-play and a direct link to Modern Warfare 2.

This first-person shooter is completely free, and brings together the best of the multiplayer modes of the war saga. Either alone (although it is less fun), in duets, trios or foursomesyou will have a great time without paying a penny on your PS5.

How to carry three weapons and switch between them

MultiVersus

What would happen if the most emblematic characters of Warner Bros. hit each other in a F2P game? Stop imagining, because it exists and it’s called MultiVersus. Adopting the formula of Super Smash Bros.this free game was one of the big phenomena last summer.

MultiVersus has a wide cast of characters taken from the DC universe, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes or Rick & Morty. You will not be able to stop playing, since it brings together the best of a 2D fighting game, and also includes different modalities (1v1, 2v2, changing rules…).

best game characters

Gundam Evolution

Bandai Namco takes the hero shooter concept (Destiny and Overwatch are its most notorious examples) and adapts it like a glove to Gundam, the popular anime starring robots and mecha. If you are a fan, Gundam Evolution is your dream come true.

And if you are not, in Gundam Evolution you will discover a remarkable shooter based on unique abilities. You can choose between several Gundam, customizing its appearance and modifying its powers, just like in other multiplayer shooters.

Major PlayStation Japan Releases

the sims 4

The quintessential life simulator is now FREE. It seems incredible, but EA and Maxis made this decision at the end of last year, which means that you can play The Sims 4 (the basic version) completely free on your PS5. Yes indeed, does not include any DLC or expansion.

maybe at first you find it difficult to adapt to a controller (although The Sims 4 is pretty intuitive), but soon you’ll be planning your Sim’s life and organizing your nuclear family. Oh, and now you can try new functions like having “a child of science”.

Analysis of The Sims 4

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Before Fortnite ruled with an iron fist, PUBG was the great reference when it came to Battle Royale games. Some time later, Krafton made the decision to turn PUBG: Battlegrounds into a F2P title both on PC and consoles.

Of course, you should know that PUBG: Battlegrounds offers a cruder and more realistic vision of the Battle Royale mode. If you don’t care about the graphics (nowadays it’s a bit outdated, and even more so by PS5 standards) and you like competitive play, don’t hesitate to give it a try.

PUBG Battlegrounds analysis

Genshin Impact

One of the PS5 exclusive F2P on consoles (you can also play it on PS4, PC and mobile). Genshin Impact is one of the biggest phenomena in the video game industry, and is currently facing its version 3.5. with new characters, quest arcs and Gachapon challenges.

Genshin Impact is the ideal choice if you like JRPGs, are looking for a colorful experience, and like to spend hours playing F2P on your console. Don’t worry, HoYoverse is always offering new content, so there’s never a dull moment.

This would be Genshin Impact with Unreal Engine 5

Fall Guys

Another of the great phenomena of 2020. Fall Guys became F2P last year, and since then it has not stopped offering Laughter, wacky tests and cosmetics of all kinds. What’s more, from time to time he has collaborations with Nier, Sonic, Doom, Assassin’s Creed and other sagas.

Now that the warmth is coming, maybe it will be good for you to have Fall Guys in your game library. It’s also a great option for playing with friends, taking advantage of cross-play with Xbox and Nintendo Switch (following Epic Games’ acquisition of Mediatonic).

Fall Guys hits 50 million players in two weeks

Fortnite

The king of Kings. Fortnite is a big word when it comes to playing for free, and now more than ever, as Epic Games’ Battle Royale has started Chapter 4 Season 2 (known as MEGA). oh and Unreal Engine 5 editor for creative mode is coming soon.

Fortnite is a game known to all, and you will find lots of users who will not let go of the controller for many hours. If, in addition, you don’t mind spending the money, the game allows you to get skins and cosmetics based on other franchises (and some really cool ones).

All the news of Fortnite MEGA: Chapter 4 season 2

Rocket League

football and cars They are two themes that many players like. That is why Rocket League was (and is) so successful. As if that were not enough, the Psyonix title is totally free and is always an addictive and accessible option on any system.

Once you start playing Rocket League, you won’t be able to let go of the DualSense. In addition, the title is optimized for PS5, which offers different haptic characteristics and a very outstanding audiovisual experience. Cars and football, does anyone give more?

Cheaters turn to AI to win effortlessly

destiny 2

Another one of those immortal games. Destiny 2 was released in 2018 for PS4, and five years later it’s still one of the most played multiplayer shooters… now on PS5. In PS Store you can download a F2P version, which does not offer all the contentbut it’s more than enough for a free title.

You’ll miss expansions like The Witch Queen or the recent Eclipse, but Destiny 2 has a lot to offer in its base version. Learn the history of the Guardians, their epic confrontation against the Darkness, and discover one of the most fascinating science fiction universescourtesy of Bungie.

Analysis of Destiny 2: Eclipse for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

split gate

Halo may not be available on PlayStation consoles. However, in 2021 one of the most special shooters arrived, and it is also a F2P title that you can play on PS5 (and also on PS4). Is about Splitgate, a remarkable first-person shooter.

Here we leave aside the hero shooter concept, since Splitgate bases its gameplay on jumping, shooting and dimensional portals. It is a mechanic that we already knew in other games, but the 1047 Games title exploits it in a very particular way…and satisfying.

Splitgate, one of the covered of 2021

Warframe

We finish with another of the long-lived F2P games on the list. Warframe, developed by Digital Extremes, is one of the most frantic and addictive third-person looter shooters in the entire PS5 catalogue. And yes, it already has a fully optimized version for the new generation.

In Warframe we can play alone or with friends (in its cooperative mode), discovering the last vestiges of the Orokin civilization. It’s up to you whether to discover their lore in the main story, or whether to beat yourself up against other players online. Try it yourself, because it is very worth it.

Tips and tricks to start playing

In addition to all these F2P games (and many others like Dauntless), in PS Store you will find trial versions and demos. An example is the fast-paced Chainsaw Demo of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which arrives in stores on March 24.

If you are subscribed to PS Plus or the new Extra and Premium tiers, you will also be able to play many titles from PS5/PS4 and previous Sony consoles. And that’s not to mention the exclusive game tests (The Last of Us Part I, God of War Ragnarok or Gotham Knights).

You have a PS5? In such a case, you already have before you lots of free games to download right now. You won’t pay a penny, and all of them have multiplayer options to spend hours and hours ”partying” with your friends or other players.