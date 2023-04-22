The best Full HD gaming monitors to squeeze your mid-range graphics card

In recent years, and especially after the launch of the next generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the resolution has been in question by many gamers. It seems that, from one year to the next, many consider it essential that all games reach the highest possible resolutionprovoking really harsh criticism against those titles that offer what until now has been (and continues to be) the standard within the video game market: Full HD.

In reference to the latter, PC Gaming users are the perfect example to confirm this theory. As we can see in the statistics of platforms such as Steam, the most popular graphics cards on the market, and therefore the most used by users, are those that are designed to offer good performance with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixelswithout this meaning that it cannot make the leap to other, higher resolutions at any given time.

With this in mind, the vast majority of gamers considering getting a new gaming monitor try to find something that fits their hardware perfectly. For this reason, Full HD gaming monitors are the most coveted models on the market, since they are capable of squeezing the power of our computer. Not only because of the number of features they offer, such as a high variable frequency, a really reduced response time or technologies to avoid screen tearing; but also the image quality that many of these manage to recreate.

For this reason, in the event that you have a mid-range graphics card, and you want to get the most out of your hardware, without it meaning wasting the peripheral you have, from here we go to recommend seven Full HD gaming monitors with which we will have a fantastic experience for gaming computers looking for the market standard, thinking of all kinds of budgets.





Seven Full HD gaming monitors to squeeze your mid-range graphics card

LG 24GQ50F-B

The LG 24GQ50F-B is a 24-inch monitor that offers excellent image quality and a 165Hz refresh rate. With a 1ms response time, this monitor is perfect for fast-paced games such as shooters like Valorant, Counter Strike, or Fortnite. The monitor also has AMD FreeSync technology to reduce screen tearing, as well as being able to improve image performance.

This gaming monitor also comes with preset game modes so that we can have a completely personalized gaming experience. In addition, it incorporates a base with which we can modify the angle of the screen, and it will allow us to connect three different devices at the same time thanks to its two HDMI inputs and one input for DisplayPort. Now on Amazon for 149.99 euros.

LG 24GQ50F-B – Ultragear Gaming Monitor (VA Panel: 1920x1080p, 16:9, 250 CD/m², 3000:1, 165Hz, 1ms); inputs: DP x1, HDMI x2; AMD FreeSync Premium; adjustable inclination

ASUS VG247Q1A

Taking a small step forward, ASUS VG247Q1A is another 23.8-inch Full HD gaming monitor that features a 165Hz refresh rate and low input latency of just 1ms. This model is capable of offer a contrast ratio of 3500:1as well as viewing angles of 178º on its LCD LED panel.

The monitor also comes with FreeSync Premium technology, so stuttering issues will be a thing of the past. Unlike the previous model, this Asus monitor comes with two 2 W speakers, that although they will not be the best on the market, they will serve to get us out of trouble. Finally, it should be noted that we found two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort port. Now on Amazon for 159.99 euros.

ASUS VG247Q1A – 23.8″ FullHD Gaming Monitor (1920×1080, VA, 16:9, HDMI x2, DisplayPort, 165 Hz, 1ms (MPRT), ELMB, FreeSync Premium, , Shadow Boost), Black

Lenovo G24-20

Going into slightly more advanced options, we find the Lenovo G24-20. This monitor features a 23.8-inch Full HD resolution panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, incorporating a 144Hz refresh rate for a fluid gaming experience. In addition, this time we will meet a response time of only 0.5 ms MPRTso latency will be almost non-existent.

In this case, Lenovo has chosen to include NVIDIA G-Sync support, the green mark technology that eliminates stuttering and improves image smoothness. In this case, we find a metal base that allows you to adjust the height of the screen, so that our experience is as comfortable as possible. And as in the previous cases, we will have two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort port. On Amazon for 219.99 euros.

Lenovo G24-20 – 23.8″ Gaming Monitor (FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 0.5 ms, 2xHDMI+DP, DP Cable, FreeSync Premium, Metal Base) Tilt/Height Adjustment – Black

AOC C27G2ZU/BK

The AOC C27G2ZU/BK is a 27-inch gaming monitor, which also has a 1500R panel curvature, so that we have a much more immersive gaming experience. The refresh rate of this model grows to an incredible 240 Hz, so it is a really recommended option for the most competitive players. In addition, it also has a response time of 0.5 ms MPRT, so it will be great for gaming.

It is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium, and also includes 6 fully dedicated game modes to get the most out of the monitor options. It also has built-in speakers, as well as a penalty that allows you to adjust the angle and height of the screen. And as far as connections are concerned, it has two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort port and a DVI port. On Amazon for 259.00 euros.

AOC C27G2ZU/BK – 27″ FullHD curved gaming monitor (1920×1080, 240Hz, 0.5 ms, 1500R, VA, FreeSync Premium, 300 cd/m, HDMI 2×2.0, Displayport 1×1.2) Black/red

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27VQM

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG27VQM is a somewhat higher-end gaming monitor than seen so far. It features a 27-inch panel with a 1500R curvature, with 105% sRGB color compatibility. Furthermore, this model supports HDR technologywhich will offer us more contrasting images in our games, as well as with AMD FreeSync Premium to avoid sttutering.

As for the playable advantages, it offers a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. Additionally, the monitor also features a blue light reduction feature for a more comfortable viewing experience. Its design is truly ergonomic, since Its base will allow you to regulate the height, inclination, orientation and rotation of the screen. And at the connectivity level, it incorporates 2 HDMI ports, 1 DisplayPort port and 2 USB ports. On Amazon for 289.00 euros.

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27VQM 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor, Full HD (1920 × 1080), 240 Hz, Extreme Low Motion Blur, Adaptive-Sync, FreeSync Premium, 1 ms (MPRT))

Samsung LS32AG322NUXEN

The Samsung LS32AG322NUXEN is one of the TOP Full HD gaming monitors that we can currently find on the market. This model features a 32-inch panel with a borderless design Designed for those who want to opt for a gaming setup with several monitors. With a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it’s another fantastic model for playing online titles.

Your relationship of typical contrast is 3000:1 and has a brightness of 250 cd/m. In addition, it is also compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium, so we will have an experience without screen tears. Its base allows you to rotate, tilt and adjust the height of the screen, and in connectivity we will find an HDMI port and another DisplayPort. On Amazon for 329.00 euros.

Samsung LS32AG322NUXEN – 32″ FullHD gaming monitor (1920×1080, 165Hz, 1ms, FreeSync Premium, Flicker Free, IPS) Black

DELL ALIENWARE AW2720HFA

The DELL ALIENWARE AW2720HFA is the best option that we bring you today. It is a 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel, so that the viewing angles are unbeatable. It also has a f240 Hz refresh rate for a super-smooth gaming experience, perfectly matched by the 1ms response time.

The monitor also features NVIDIA G-Sync technology to eliminate screen tearing and improve screen smoothness. With a sleek design and a height-adjustable stand, this monitor is a great option for those who want a configurable device. Besides, It is really complete at the level of connectivity, since it includes up to 4 USB, a 3.5 mm jack input, a DisplayPort port, two HDMI ports and a digital audio output connector. On Amazon for 379.99 euros.

DELL ALIENWARE AW2720HFA – 27” FullHD Gaming Monitor (1920 x 1080, IPS LED, 16:9, HDMI x2, DisplayPort x1, 1ms, 240 Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, AlienFX), Lunar Light

