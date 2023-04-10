The best games for your mobile in 2023

He mobile gaming is one of the strongest communities in the video game ecosystem. We currently have thousands and thousands of games on the Play Store, a huge list that makes it difficult for us to find the right one. Not to mention the ads that show us something that has nothing to do with reality. We all look for that game for our mobile that allows us to hang out from the sofa, on public transport or in small free moments. Below we make a list of the best games for your mobile for this 2023. Some you expect, but we bring you some news. We recommend that your little cousins ​​do not find out!

clash royale and brawl stars

Surely you knew that you would find these titles on the list, but it is something inevitable. So much clash royale as brawl stars They are one of the most successful mobile games and have an important competitive system. Both are multiplayer, but with different mechanics. clash royale It is a card and strategy video game in which you have to knock down the enemy towers with your own deck and the abilities of each of those characters. For his part, brawl stars It is a 3VS3 game in which, depending on the mode, you have to achieve different goals by managing a character with their own abilities.

Survivor.io

You may not know anything about this title, but it’s been rocking it in recent weeks. In Survivor.io you will be a character who has to avoid the hordes zombie (of all types) improving your weapons in the middle of each round, but also outside of it with what you get. The mechanics are simple, you just manage the direction of your character and he attacks only with the skills that you put on him. It seems simple, but with the items that you unlock and the need to break your record (it goes by the minute) you will spend many hours on it. It should be noted that an internet connection is not necessary.

Pokemon Unite and League of Legends: Wild Rift

If you are fond of League of Legends surely you already know Wild Riftthe older version Light of the famous MOBA. This game has served for many players to make the move to the computer version, but also for others to enjoy the Lol in a simpler way. If you like this type of video game, but not in the universe of Riot Gameswe recommend you Pokemon Unite. In this MOBA Also 5VS5 you will be able to handle your favorite Pokémons with a fast and very fun style of play.

Roblox

Roblox is a free online and social multiplayer video game in which the imagination of each member is the protagonist. As if they were Lego pieces, each player can create a vast universe with different possibilities. For this very reason, within Roblox you will be able to find different minigames that surpass great games of the Play Store. To highlight one of many, we recommend frontlines, a spectacular shooter that is killing it due to its graphics and gameplay.

Doomsday: Last Survivors

If you’re a fan of the apocalypse zombiewe bring you another title of this theme. doomsday It’s a survival and strategy game that’s taking off right now. The zombieas always, have come into the world and you will have to Fight for your life by building a shelter, exploring areas, and fighting both the undead and other humans. The importance of “heroes” and their ability upgrades is a new touch in this game that requires a lot of your time.

Genshin Impact