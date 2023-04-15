The best live-action adaptation of ‘Peter Pan’ turns 20 in 2023; See curiosities! – CinePOP Cinema

When we think of adaptations in live actionthen we turn to the wave of remakes promoted by walt disney studios. However, one of these best ventures came from another company, universal studiosin 2003 – when he decided to adapt the classic story of ‘Peter Pan’ for the big screens.

With the direction of PJ Hoogan and based on the novel of the same name by JM Barrie, the plot accompanies Wendy, who tells stories to her brothers John and Michael and who, one day, receives a visit from Peter Pan. Peter is a boy who never grows old and invites Wendy and his brothers to visit Neverland, where he lives. When they get there, Wendy and the brothers are kidnapped by Captain Hook and Peter tries to rescue them.

Despite solid critical reception, the film became a box office failure, grossing only US$122 million against a budget of US$130 million. However, the title is constantly rediscovered by the public and, today, it carries a considerable legacy by establishing itself as one of the spectators’ favorite titles.

In this year, ‘Peter Pan’ completes twenty years since its release in theaters and, to celebrate its anniversary, we put together a brief list with some backstage trivia.

Following tradition (both in theater and cinema), the actor who plays Captain Hook is the same one who plays Mr. Darling (Wendy’s father). In this case, it’s Isaacs.

Both Hurd-Wood and Sumpter had to be hospitalized at different points in filming due to injuries and exhaustion.

The film did poorly at the box office because it faced strong competition from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’released at the same time.

Originally, the feature was going to be built as a pre-sequel to ‘ Hook: Return of Captain Hook’ 1991 However, Dustin Hoffman was not interested in reprising his role as Captain Hook, so the idea was dropped.

brie larson, Kristen Stewart It is Emma Roberts auditioned for the role of Wendy.

At first, Hogan planned to shoot the film in various locations, such as Tahiti, New Zealand and London, but abandoned the idea after exploring some of them.

Disney would co-finance the film with columbia pictures It is Revolution Studios . However, the sony and Disney were unable to reach an agreement and Universal intervened.

Until then, 'Peter Pan' was the only film project of Harry Newell (John), Freddie Popplewell (Miguel), Theodore Chester (Slightly), Lachlan Gooch (Twin 2) and carsen gray (Tiger Lily).