The best memes of the expected Counter-Strike 2

one more day without Source 2one more day hype and one more day of memes. Although everything points to there is very little left for the expected update, we will still have to wait a little longer. While other companies invest in marketing and communication, Valve take advantage of all the content of your community, for free, to continue creating hype and become viral day after day. This long wait is causing a huge amount of memes from the community of what could be the new “counter strike 2«. Here we show you some of the best.

Some Source 2 memes

Everything seems to indicate that there will not be an important graphic of first, but some already dream of a noticeable visual improvement. The vast majority of these memes collect clips with graphics more worthy of Battlefield than of counterstrike. However, another part of the community takes advantage of the conflict between two of the shooter most important today to combine them.

This Source 2 stuff is really getting out of hand 😳 pic.twitter.com/Khrvf3aAcT — WAXPEER (@WAXPEER) March 15, 2023

Another part of the memes focus on the new mechanics that the video game could have. after combining Counter-Strike with VALORANTit’s time to do it with Fortnite. The truth is that it is a good way to clean some complicated points without the need for a utility.

SOURCE 2 LEAK HOLY pic.twitter.com/ApUmjG8jF1 — Gilbert (@Xx_Gilbert_xX) March 14, 2023

The new and original mechanics could also benefit thanks to large vehicles. So it is very easy to defend the if you!

counter strike 2

The terrorists plant the bomb and the cops!👇🤣pic.twitter.com/OTfTLiG4JJ — SfdxShow 💙 (@sfdxpro) March 7, 2023

Although everyone’s wish is to tour the Italian map with a killer Vespa.

They just added drivable vehicles ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/x2caocDptU — WAXPEER (@WAXPEER) March 14, 2023

The fashion of vapes would also reach the shooter of Valve. No more spending on smoke and waiting for it to fall, the future is to take a few puffs and cover those areas that are so difficult to overcome.

COUNTER STRIKE 2 LIVE ON TWITCH -> TV/OHNEPIXEL pic.twitter.com/GkQOn0eg1R — ohnePixel (@ohnePixel) March 9, 2023

The big question for many players is related to performance after this update. Will we have to significantly update our computers? Will it stop working? CS:GO on computers that are closer to toasters? No problem! The new Counter-Strike 2 will work even on older mobile phones.

All this waiting must be taken with humor. In the meantime, you can continue to find out about this long-awaited update in our section of CS:GO.