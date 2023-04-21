The best Minecraft cheats and commands: Teleport, difficulty, spawn and more

Minecraft is a game that promotes freedom, fun and exploration, but the game can be made even more free and fun with the right cheats and commands. We’ve got the best list of Minecraft commands to help you teleport, spawn creatures, and more, as well as how to activate these cheats.

Minecraft is one of the biggest games ever, with millions of fans even after 12 years since its release. This is mainly due to the freedom that is given to the players and the features that are constantly being added in new updates. Thanks to this, players can explore various creatures, beautiful biomes, and will probably find something new every time.

However, sometimes players and their friends want to give their game a twist, and this is where cheats and commands come in. With these Minecraft cheats, you can teleport, fly, spawn specific items, or just do whatever you want.

Therefore, we have compiled the best Minecraft command list to help you make your game work exactly the way you want it to. We have also detailed how to activate cheats in Minecraft so that you can enter your new world and build your favorite house with ease.

What are the commands and cheats in Minecraft?

These commands and cheats are pre-existing phrases that players can enter into the game console within Minecraft. By doing so, they can teleport, kill others, and much more.

They are completely safe to use and will not affect the gameplay and structure of your world too much. Mojang has implemented these commands to allow fans to relax a bit and have more fun with these wacky commands.

How to activate cheats in Minecraft and use them

Activating cheats is relatively easy, but there are some rules. The first is that you have to activate cheats when starting a new world, and the second is that activating cheats will stop you from getting achievements in that world. So if you are looking to get achievements, this is not the best method.

However, to activate cheats in Minecraft, simply follow these steps:

Select “Create New World”. On the left side of the screen, you will see General. Scroll down until you see “Cheats.” Select “Cheats” and activate the option. You can also activate other options in this section if you wish. Create your game and the cheats are ready. Once you’ve enabled cheats, follow these steps to use them:

Press / on your keyboard to open the text box.

Type the cheat and press enter. It should look like this: /atlantis The game will help you with the cheat if you need it.

Can I use commands on Xbox and Nintendo Switch?

No, unfortunately, there is no in-game console that players can access while using these consoles. However, there are already cheats enabled in the game that you can access, so there is something for everyone.

What are the best cheats and commands in Minecraft?

Now that we’ve talked about the steps involved in entering these commands, it’s time to talk about the cheats that players can use in Minecraft.

In addition, there are player-specific commands, world-specific commands, and item commands; these are different in their own respects, so we’ll separate them accordingly.

Here are all the active commands/cheats that players can use in Minecraft!

Best player cheats and commands

Commands and cheats of the world

Cheats / Commands of items and NPCs

This is our Minecraft command list packed with the best cheats in the game. Be sure to let us know which commands you use most often, like the Minecraft teleport command or fall damage.