The best Minecraft servers to play in company

We have played a lot in our own Minecraft seeds. Huge worlds that we have molded to our liking, we have lived unimaginable adventures and we have installed all possible mods. However, the title of Mojang It has a fundamental section such as multiplayer. You can create your private server, but here are some of the best servers that you can find on the Internet.

mineplex





IP adress: eu.mineplex.com

One of the servers Minecraft bigger than you can throw at your face. Taking this into account, the variety of options and activities to be carried out is almost endless, with thousands of players swarming through the different areas. Survival, Cake Wars and even a sort of mix with CS:GO are available, offering a variety rarely seen.

MineLatino





IP adress: play.minelatino.com

Although with Mineplex we will mostly come across people speaking English, here you will be able to feel more comfortable with the most important server in terms of the Hispanic community. Focused mainly on Survival mode, you can choose different formats with which to have fun without barriers. Obviously, hundreds of players populate the vast plains of this server.

minescape





IP adress: minescape.me

The RPG experience awaits you just around the corner. We are practically talking about an MMO, so it will not be easy to get into it until you reach the highest possible level. The best thing is that the mirror in which Minescape looks is RuneScape, one of the great references of online role-playing titles, so if you are a veteran of its formats you already know what it is about.

SuperCraft





IP address for Java : mc.supercraft.es

: mc.supercraft.es IP address for Bedrock: bedrock.supercraft.es (With Port 19132)

Another of the huge Spanish-speaking communities. Originally founded in 2020, pretty much anything you want to do is available in SuperCraft. Skyblock, Skywars buildbattle, Classic Survival, Zero or PvE are modalities that are within an arrow’s throw.

pixelmoncraft





IP adress: server.pixelmoncraft.com or safari.pixelmoncraft.com

Let’s not fool ourselves. We have all installed at some point in our lives the Pixelmon mod, which offers us a fabulous recreation of Nintendo’s Pokémon franchise. Introducing it on a server to play with more people is a fantasy that we must fulfill once and for all. Gym leaders, grass battles, shops and dozens of Pokemon They await you to capture.

VoxCraft





IP adress: mc.voxcraft.us

The main focus is that you find communities in your own language and with VoxCraft you won’t have any problems. Hispanic server whose main pillars are game modes such as Skyblock, Oneblock, Custom Survival or Classic Survival. Impossible not to find someone inside to play with.

Minr





IP adress: zero.minr.org

Not everything is going to be sword-swinging, defending yourself, hunting pigs and building entire cities. The purpose of Minr is that we demonstrate our ability in one of the oldest disciplines of Minecraft: parkour. We are talking about one of the oldest servers of the Mojang title, so imagine the number of challenges that await you.

hypixel





IP adress: mc.hypixel.net

Rivaling Mineplex in size, Hypixel can put enough arguments on the table to establish itself as the largest server of Minecraft of the world. The variety of minigames is the main asset that it presents, with games of Cops and Robbers, Duels and Murder Mystery. Of course, once again there is a special incidence in parkour.

super dou





IP adress: mc.superdou.net (Port 19132 for Bedrock)

Here is one of the most special Survival servers of all. And it is that we can travel an exact geographical recreation of the Earth, which is absolutely impressive. Spawn in whatever territory you like to try to survive on both Vanilla and OP. Of course, you can opt for the Skyblock if you wish.

Minecraft Middle-earth





IP adress: build.mcmiddleearth.com

If we have to cite great servers based on legendary franchises, we cannot ignore Minecraft Middle-earth. As you can guess, this RPG project is based on the vision that Peter Jackson had with the Lord of the Rings movies. Elves, dwarves, men and all the magical creatures you can imagine are available for a server that is not yet complete.

SkyCraft





IP adress: skycraft.es

A Spanish server where you have Survival, Survival OP, Pixelmon, Skyblock, Pirates, Oneblock modes and minigames in abundance. Created by just four people and in continuous expansion, it is perfectly feasible to find more than 400-500 players on the server.

The Mining Dead





IP adress: mc.havocmc.net

Survival, yes, but a very special one. In this case we are talking about a version similar to the one we have been able to see for more than a decade with The Walking Dead series. PvP, PvE, zombies and many dangers await you in a setting that recreates some of the AMC production enclaves such as Alexandria or Woodbury.

HiveMC





IP adress: play.hivemc.com

Available for both Minecraft Java like Bedrock, here the range of formats is enormous. Minigames as far as the eye can see, being able to opt for modalities full of people playing and the best thing is that you will come across a community that is always involved in the server.

grand theft minecart





IP adress: mc-gtm.net

We close with another adaptation that cannot be missing under any circumstances. Grand Theft Minecart imitates Los Santos created by Rockstar and offers the craziest blocky GTA V experience. Crime, shooting and a house that can be yours to expand your empire of crime.