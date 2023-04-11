The monitors for gamers They are a key piece when playing on PC. In addition to its borderless dimensions, the image refresh rate and response time are added to fully experience video games such as Counter-Strike, Valorant, Dota 2 or League of Legendsseveral of the most popular worldwide.

After the latest import barriers, the Argentine monitor market still has a large number of models from world-renowned brands with a price range that goes from 40,000 to 700,000 pesos depending on the model and its features.

On the other hand, leading brands in the sector such as Samsung, Philips or AOC launched various products designed for demanding gamers and lovers of electronic sports, a user base looking for a fully optimized tool to enhance and optimize online video games.

Gaming monitors: what to keep in mind

When choosing your next gaming monitor, there are several parameters that are essential to ensure the maximum gaming experience.

He monitor size and resolution are crucial factors for an immersive gaming experience. Larger monitors allow more detail to be seen, while higher resolutions offer a sharper image.

In short, a 1080p resolution (Full HD) is sufficient for most games, but some newer titles can take advantage of 1440p or 4K resolution, or 3,840 x 2160 pixels.

Another fact to take into account is the Update frequency refers to the number of times the monitor can refresh the image per second, thus obtaining greater fluidity.

A monitor with a higher refresh rate, like 120Hz or higher than 144Hz, makes games look smoother and reduces motion blur. This can make a big difference in fast action games like first person shooters and racing games.

The response time is also key at game time. This indicator refers the time it takes a pixel to change from one color to another. A faster one, like 1ms or 2ms, can prevent the image from blurring or dragging, especially in fast action scenes.

Screen sync technology is a technology that helps reduce screen tearing and stuttering in games. There are two main technologies: AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync. Both work to synchronize the monitor’s refresh rate with the game’s framerate for a smoother gaming experience. smooth and uninterrupted gameplay.

Lastly, one important fact: connectivity. You have to make sure that the monitor has the necessary HDMI, DisplayPort and USB ports in case you connect several devices.

AOC Agon: the monitor inspired by League of Legends







Agon Pro AG275QXL, the AOC monitor inspired by the League of Legends video game.

One of the leading brands in the world of video game monitors and PC accessories, AOC, teamed up with the American video game publisher Riot Games to present the first monitor inspired by the popular League of Legends, one of the most played worldwide. within esports, and its iconic Hextech technology.

The Agon Pro AG275QXL League of Legends Edition features a unique design and special features built specifically for the MOBA experience.

League of Legends has millions of players who are measured in high-level competitions. In this case, the Agon model is the first with unique features to enhance the gaming experience, such as reactive lighting for in-game actions.







The Agon Pro model features a 27-inch screen and light technology that syncs with in-game action.

Gamers will immediately notice the distinctive style of the AG275QXL, thanks to its impressive Hextech-inspired design, which blends the world of magic and technology.

The monitor lights up thanks to special light effects that are synchronized with the action of the game. the 27″ IPS screen has a Quad-HD resolution and a high image refresh rate of 170 Hz to offer greater fluidity. Imaging is Adaptive Sync compatible with FreeSync Premium and a flawless 1-millisecond gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.

Agon Pro AG275QXL League of Legends Edition is available in the Argentine market at 241,299 pesos.

philips evnia







Evnia 42M2N8900, the Philips gaming monitor.

EVNIA, Philips TV & Sound’s gaming brand, introduced the 42M2N8900 monitor for a more complete gaming experience.

Its 10-bit OLED screen achieves a more precise contrast. The 138 Hz refresh rate for fast page refresh and 0.1 ms response time (GTG), key when gaming. A suite of multi-channel audio technologies (DTS) for optimized sound and UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for pin-sharp images.

In addition, the new monitor features slim details on all four sides, a 42-inch screen, and a KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) switch for control a configuration of two PCs simultaneously.

In short, the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 offers the largest screen in this family of monitors, more vivid colours, faster gameplay and the unique Ambiglow backlight feature that illuminates the rear with colors that match the content that is playing.

Samsung Odyssey G8 and G9







Odyssey G8, the new in Samsung monitors.

With an established presence in the lifestyle segment, Samsung also boosts its screens for active gaming with its Odyssey monitors.

In particular, the Odyssey G8 that recently arrived in Argentina is the first of the brand with OLED technology. With a ultra-slim 34-inch form factoroffers optimal brightness on an OLED panel associated with Quantum Dot technology and with premium gaming featuresincluding an incredibly low response time of 0.1 milliseconds and a 175Hz refresh rate.

This ultra-fast OLED monitor features a 1800R curved screen with 21:9 ratio, which expands the field of vision and discovers parts of the landscape that cannot be seen on a traditional monitor. It has an Ultra-wide QHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution that enlivens gameplay by providing vivid graphics for incredible visual effects regardless of the game being played.

Odyssey OLED G8 is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified True Black and true RGB, which brings images to life on the ultra-thin screen. Users get immersive viewing in every scene with the monitor’s updated CoreSync & Core Lighting+ technology, which matches the colors of the game on screen for greater immersion.

On the other hand, the superior version in this family of monitors is the Odyssey G9. Unlike the G8, this model sports a curved screen enhanced with Quantum Mini LED technology, which offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a fast response time of 1 millisecond.

The ultra-wide 49-inch display features a 32:9 aspect ratio that delivers Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5120 × 1440 resolution) and fits perfectly in any gaming setting or environment, with a glossy white exterior and system futuristic-looking lighting system that includes 52 colors and five effect options.

The Odyssey Neo G9 has adaptive sync in DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) via the HDMI 2.1 port with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro graphics technologies, providing dynamic action. and fluid scene to scene for an innovative gaming experience.

SL

look also