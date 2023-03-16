The best moments of the first day of Project 176

Despite the problems that arose with The Last One and the need to adapt this series to a new idea, it only took a week to touch it up and create Project 176which could have started Without inconveniences. On this occasion, the video game that hosts this series is Grand Theft Auto Vsomething that both streamers and viewers have greatly appreciated, since they had been creating for many months almost all series and events in minecraft.

Therefore, as expected, Project 176 has started with great support from the communityso that the first day has ended up leaving many funny moments behind their backs. And it is that, between the bonfires and the parachutes, the streamers they have not stopped dying comically throughout this first day.

Also, everyone who has seen a series composed by many content creators knows that the beginnings do not usually flow as the organizers would like. This is because many cannot resist bother the player a bit next to them and, between the accidental punches that some of them gave each other and the fights that started as a joke, many ended up killing each other. For this reason, the organization was forced to ask streamers to they will stop attacking each othersince if not they could not continue with everything they had planned before separating them into factions.

On the other hand, since there are many content creators who they had barely played GTA or that they hadn’t touched it for a while, some didn’t remember how the controls worked. For this reason, many saw here the perfect moment to troll your peersin such a way that some ended up fainting their character on more than one occasion, how it happened to Rivers; or jumping out of a moving car while being tricked by other streamers.

Undoubtedly, the first day has ended with several clips with which it is difficult not to laugh. And, although it has just started, it seems to be taking a great turn, so it would not be surprising if it became a one of the best series of the year and that she ended up nominated in the next edition of the Esland.