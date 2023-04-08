The best mystery and thriller movie

If you are a fan of mystery and thriller moviesget ready for an unforgettable experience. Between Knives and Secretsthe best kept secret of Netflix, is a riveting thriller that will leave you glued to the screen and your heart racing. With a strong cast and an engaging plot, this film promises to be your new favorite. In this post, we will present a detailed analysis of Between Knives and Secrets, highlighting its strengths and explaining why it deserves your attention. In addition, we will address curiosities and interesting aspects of the feature film. Good reading!

WARNING: 7 addictive POST-APOCALYPTIC series you MUST watch on Netflix NOW!

Read more:

Love marathon: 7 romance series that will hook you on Netflix!

WARNING: 7 addictive POST-APOCALYPTIC series you MUST watch on Netflix NOW!

5 SOUL-WARMING romance movies hidden on NETFLIX

The engaging and exciting plot of Between Knives and Secrets

Between Knives and Secrets tells the story of the writer of crime novels Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who is found dead after his 85th birthday party. To unravel the mysterious case, the detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is hired and thus the investigation begins.

Check out the subtitled trailer for Between Knives and Secrets

5 SOUL-WARMING romance movies hidden on NETFLIX

With a plot full of twists, the film holds the viewer’s attention from start to finish. The narrative is complex and well constructed, with intelligent dialogues and moments of tension. In addition, the work addresses important topics such as social inequality, prejudice It is immigrationinserting them into the story in an organic and profound way.

Suspense and comedy come together with a strong cast

The film is a balanced mix of thriller It is comedypresenting a intriguing and captivating atmosphere. The combination of genres keeps the viewer curious and entertained from start to finish, without leaving aside the humor and intelligent tirades.

The cast is one of the strongest points of the film, bringing renowned actors and actresses like Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette It is Katherine Langford. The work of the actors is impeccable, and the interaction between them is one of the great highlights of the work.

10 romance movies for you IF YOU END CRYING!!!

Directed by Rian Johnson and soundtrack

the direction of rian johnson it is precise and engaging, managing to create an atmosphere of mystery and tension. The script, also written by Johnson, is full of surprises and keeps the viewer’s interest throughout the screening.

The soundtrack, composed by Nathan Johnson, is another element worth mentioning. The songs create an atmosphere of mystery and tension, involving the viewer and giving more depth to the plot.

5 Unmissable Movies on Netflix to Marathon over the Easter Holidays!

Facts about the movie

Entre Facas e Segredos was released in 2019 and, since then, has been receiving praise from critics and the public. The film was nominated for several awards, including the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and won the Satellite Award in the same category.

and won the in the same category. The director rian johnson was inspired by classics of the genre, such as the Agatha Christie novels to create the gripping, twisty story that makes up the film.

was inspired by classics of the genre, such as the to create the gripping, twisty story that makes up the film. The combination of suspense and comedy is very well balanced, which makes the film even more interesting.

Critical acclaim and box office success

Between Knives and Secrets was critically acclaimed and a box-office success, grossing over $300 million worldwide. The film also won the hearts of the public, receiving a high rating on the site IMDb – 7.9/10. and being considered one of the best mystery and suspense films of the century.

Love marathon: 7 romance series that will hook you on Netflix!

The influence of Agatha Christie and detective novels

rian johnson was inspired by the novels of Agatha Christie to create the plot Between Knives and Secrets. The British author, known as the crime queenis one of the most famous writers in the detective genre and has sold more than two billion copies of her books.

the influence of christie can be seen in the construction of the plot, the characters and the surprising twists that make up the film. Furthermore, the detective Benoit Blancc, played by Daniel Craigrecalls the iconic detective Hercule Poirotone of the most famous characters in christie.

The sequel to Between Knives and Secrets

With the success of the first film, rian johnson already worked at Sequel to Between Knives and Secretswhich was released on Netflix – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The new feature features an all-new cast and an all-new mystery story for Detective Benoit Blanc (played again by Daniel Craig) to solve. The star-studded cast includes dave bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn HahnLEslie Odom Jr., kate hudson and many others.

the trailer of Between Knives and Secrets 2 was released, showing a little of what to expect from this new story. the detective white embarks on a new mysterious case aboard a luxury yacht during a voyage across the Mediterranean. The sequel was produced by Netflix, which acquired the rights to the franchise for a significant sum, making streaming platform history.

Check out the official subtitled trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The film debuted with great reviews and public success, maintaining the same level of quality and entertainment as the first film and consolidating the franchise as a reference in the genre. The expectation is that, with the success of Between Knives and Secrets 2, the franchise continues to expand, bringing even more intriguing and exciting stories to fans.

Is it worth watching Between Knives and Secrets?

Between Knives and Secrets is undoubtedly the best mystery and thriller movie available on Netflix. The balanced mix of suspense and comedy, combined with a talented cast and a well-crafted story, makes this feature film an unmissable option for lovers of the genre. If you haven’t watched it yet, don’t waste time and immerse yourself in this engaging universe of secrets, intrigue and social criticism. For sure, you won’t regret it.

Furthermore, the influence of Agatha Christie in the construction of the plot and in the characters makes the film even more captivating, especially for fans of classic detective novels. The curiosities and backstage of Entre Facas e Segredos also enrich the viewer’s experience, who can delve into the universe of the feature film and better understand the inspirations and motivations behind the work.

the success of Between Knives and Secrets, both critically and at the box office, proves the quality and impact of the film in the world of cinema. The sequel, already in development, promises to bring new intriguing and exciting stories, maintaining the quality that enshrined the first film as a landmark of the genre.

Therefore, is it worth watching Between Knives and Secrets. Be sure to check it out and find out why this film won the hearts of critics and moviegoers around the world. Netflix hides a real treasure, and it’s waiting for you!