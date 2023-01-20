the best of times

“If you wish to persuade me, you must think my thoughts, feel my feelings, and speak my words.”

Work is the way we manage our energy to maintain our life. The evolution of societies can be understood by the different ways we have learned to manage our energy. All the models of human excellence that point towards integral effectiveness propose methods that encompass four large dimensions: body, heart, mind and spirit. Likewise, the ages of humanity can be observed from his work with the body, heart, mind and spirit.

For millions of years we hunt and gather based on sheer physical effort, so a day’s work gives us, at best, a day’s worth of food. When we discovered agriculture, we learned to put our hearts into our tasks and we started working one season to obtain three to four seasons of production. The surplus made possible the barter that would later lead to trade. When the printing press came into our lives, the democratization of the use of our mind was born. When we integrate body, heart and mind at work and manage to focus our efforts for 10 years, we can generate wealth for the rest of our lives and sometimes even for a few generations to come.

So far, the speed of our processes can be seen in our means of transport. We went from the speed of the horse and the speed of the locomotive to that of sound. With the advent of processors and microchips we unlock the age of Spirit where we can produce at the speed of light and achieve miraculous results. This is how it may have taken Telmex a few decades to install its first million telephone lines, Telcel perhaps less than a decade, while it took Shakira less than 24 hours to surpass her first 45 million views surpassing one million downloads in the Pokemon Go same time.

The Internet is possibly one of the biggest changes recorded in history. Its impact encompasses all facets of life. It has already changed every aspect of society forever; and we can say that its influence is barely in its embryonic phase. This fact alone opens up incredible possibilities for those who are open to learning and developing a collaborative skill set. Every day impulses with wealth potential are born and die.

Truth be told: very few people are prepared to harness the power of the spirit through the use of digital platforms. Aside from the use of tools, the power of the spirit alone is capable of moving the world. The Christmas spirit is just one expression of this power. There are businesses whose December sales exceed those of the entire year. Summoning from a #purpose and coordinating efforts based on #values, a flourishing #culture can be built that enables the best gifts to flourish and generate miraculous results. This is how #Shakira has just shown that she expressed a feeling in a creative way and managed to activate an incendiary conversation on the internet.

Charles Dickens referred to the French Revolution thus: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Today we live in similar times. What will be your next idea that will take your business to exponential growth? Do you have a system to generate and manage winning ideas?

