the best player in this MMO has received an offer that could change her life

Many of you may not be aware that among the vast majority of MMOs on the market, especially at the beginning of this millennium, there are some that have so many years behind them that it is surprising that they are still alive. Tibia It is one of them. ClipSoft’s MMO has been operating since 1997 and in addition to its good player base, today it is in the news for a very expensive offer: there are those who want to buy the best MMO player a character by €100,000.

To put you in context, Tibia currently has 64,028 concurrent players, and one of them is Goraca, a fan who has been considered for years as the best MMO player, and no wonder. Her points amount to the unintelligible figure of 206,987,099,395 and her in-game and out-of-game pairing is number 2 in the entire game.

A spectacular combo that obviously boasts the best possible characters, and here comes the news in question. The character of Goraca, a “Master Sorcerer”, has 16 years of life in the game. Was Created on September 9, 2007 And in the hands of the best MMO player, we’re talking about an extremely powerful character that apparently costs 100,000 euros.

A Brazilian streamer of note, at least in the game, Veyllor (who holds the tenth place in the Tibia players table) is the one who has offered this huge sum of money. According to the MeinMMO colleagues, Goraca, far from feeling attacked because they tried to buy her character, she assures that she is in negotiations with other players. In fact, the same player argues that she came to ask €37,000 for character yours to level 10but which he rejected as insufficient.





A debate that has also spread to forums like Reddit, where the community outside and close to the MMO assumes that they should accept this ridiculous quality and take a “deserved vacation”. Even so, there are others who add the absurdity of those 100,000 euros in Poland, where the player seems to reside. In the European country, an amount it solves your life for several years.

Be that as it may, it is not something that should surprise us. In Counter-Strike Global Offensive skins are sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars and the community rubs their hands with them. In addition, Tibia has a very good way of exchanging characters, although the studio and the “Bazaar” of the game do not accept money transactions, so perhaps both see more problems than we can intuit from the beginning.