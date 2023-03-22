The best reality shows on Netflix

Netflix hosts many reality shows. Dig deep enough and you’ll find some wacky titles, including a series about “animal influencers” (Pet Stars) and a show where contestants try to make gourmet meals out of leftovers (Best Leftovers Ever!). While I haven’t seen any of them, I do know that Netflix has some great original reality shows that you won’t want to miss.

Here are seven of the best reality TV shows on TV. Netflix. Be sure to add these originals to your TV-watching routine.

Netflix When I pressed play on the first episode of Next in Fashion, I had one pressing question on my mind: how does this fashion contest differ from its iconic predecessor Project Runway? Before any brainstorming and sewing begins on the Netflix series, a Q&A led by hosts Alexa Chung and Tan France (Gigi Hadid replaces Chung in season two) reveals that many of the designers have dressed A-list celebrities before. So France asks designers who is a household name. The answer? Not a single one. So we have the impression that this is a pack of experienced and talented designers who are there to deserve greater recognition. When I’m watching Project Runway, I don’t feel like these designers have “made it”. With Next in Fashion, I expect highly skilled designers and a few personalities that fit the theme of the show. Chung and France keep the mood upbeat and fun, and the clothes they produce are inspiring enough.

Netflix Social media can feel like a game. So why not literally make it one? In The Circle, a group of social media savvy contestants try to be crowned the “highest rated” player. Competitors bring high-energy personalities and their own winning strategy – choosing to play as themselves or “catfish” as someone else entirely (or something in between those two extremes). They are isolated in individual rooms and tasked with messaging their fellow competitors via a screen. Players periodically “rate” each other, and the pair with the highest rating chooses who to discard from the competition. It’s a creative concept, and the show throws in plenty of twists to liven things up. Do you think it would be easy to spot those who completely fake a persona online? You would be surprised.

Netflix Boredom usually drives me to the supermarket to pick up some cake mix and a jar of frosting. The result of my elbow grease is a lifeless, underwhelming pile, but that doesn’t dull the experience. I mean, I still done something, and it even tastes really good. Nailed It takes the joy of amateur baking and radiates it in an easily devourable half hour. Three non-bakers compete to recreate professional cake pops, iced cookies and spectacular multilayer cakes. A few hopefuls reveal truly disastrous-looking roasts, but the show still applauds them for putting in the effort. The focus is on having fun, not actually replicating an impossible-looking confection. Charismatic judges Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres offer hilarious (but ultimately cool) assessments of the finished treats, making it easy to crack a smile.

Netflix Blown Away didn’t start on Netflix. It first aired on a Canadian channel called Makeful. But it’s on stream right now, inviting you to appreciate a thoroughly fascinating art form. Talented glassblowers take on challenges and follow a theme, whether it’s creating a household item, an original cartoon character or a play about climate change. The least successful cast members are eliminated until a winner emerges. It’s a familiar reality competition formula, but it’s worth sticking around for the elaborate artistry that is brought from concept to creation. Those who recognize glass sculptures only as finished products in a gallery will welcome the chance to peek behind the scenes. Prepare to be mesmerized and maybe even inspired to get up and do something with your hands.

Netflix I’ve said it before, and I’ll gladly say it again: Dating Around is a must-see for reality TV fans. This entry in the Netflix catalog has a no-frills premise, which is saying something considering their wild venture into the streaming platform (Too Hot to Handle, Sexy Beasts, Love Is Blind). Make no mistake, there’s still plenty to keep you invested in what’s happening on screen. Singles in New York and New Orleans share a night of drinks, dinner and conversation, giving rise to unbearably awkward encounters and dazzling chemistry. The show’s pared-down feel lets the standout cast members shine. Capturing the ambience of the city’s night spots, everything looks fantastic. If I have to keep praising this show, I will. I’m desperate to get my hands on season 3.

Netflix Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip “TI” Harris judge this reality competition that sees young hopefuls competing to become hip-hop’s next superstar. We have to start by mentioning these three – a huge part of the show’s allure is the time we get to spend with them. The format of the series seems similar to options like American Idol. There are live auditions in different cities, only a few go on to compete again, etc. But that cuts the total episode count in half. Unsigned rappers are judged as much on their vocal ability as their stage presence as they perform and perform. Some of them are stellar, but the show really gets its strength from its great judges (and guest judges – the great Snoop Dogg weighs in during the first episode). We know these numbers and we pay attention to every word they say. When Cardi B shares that she’s looking for “one of us,” it means something and helps us fully invest in the ride.