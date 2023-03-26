With the latest Minecraft updates, everything is much more customizable, and we can see it in the armor.

Thanks to the customization of the armor in Minecraftwe can count on 17 variations of them to choose from, although we will need an essential ingredient first.

The essential ingredient that we refer to to customize the armor in Minecraft is the blacksmith template, which can be found in various places on the map depending on the type of decoration we want to use.

We tell you exactly the recipe for ornaments for armor in Minecraft, and also the colors that you can choose for armor using a series of minerals.

The best recipes for armor ornaments in Minecraft

Before we go with the recipes, we will tell you that you can choose a color for the armor, using one of the following minerals:

Iron

Copper

Gold

lapis lazuli

Emerald

Diamond

netherite

Red stone

Amethyst

Quartz

With this clear, we are going to tell you the decorations that exist for the armor and exactly where you can find the essential ingredient of the blacksmith template for each of them.

Sentinel Armor: You will find the blacksmithing template at the looting posts. Then obviously you need the corresponding armor and the ore determined according to the color you want to offer. This works the same with the following but changing the smithing plan.

Dune Armor – You find the blacksmith template in the desert pyramid.

Coastal Armor, you will find the blacksmith template in the shipwrecks.

Wild Armor, you will locate the blacksmith template in the jungle temple.

Tidal Armor, you are going to locate the blacksmith template in the ocean monument.

Guardian Armor, you will locate the blacksmithing template in the ancient city.

Vex Armor, you will locate the blacksmith template in the forest mansion.

Rib Armor, you will have the blacksmith template in the nether fortress.

Muzzle Armor, you are going to locate the smithing template in the bastion remnant.

The eye armor, you will locate the blacksmith template in the final city.

Needle Armor, you will have the blacksmith template in the final city.

Wayfinder Armor where you will locate the blacksmith template in the ruins of the trail.

Armor Raiser, you have the blacksmith template in the ruins of the path.

Shaper Armor, you will locate the blacksmith template in the ruins of the path.

Host armor, you have the blacksmith template in the ruins of the path.

Silent Armor, you will locate the blacksmith template in the ancient city.

Netherite upgrade armor you have the blacksmithing template in the stronghold remnant. You can improve it with diamond armor.

Now it is clearer to you how to decorate the armor in Minecraft with their respective blacksmithing templates and the corresponding minerals.

