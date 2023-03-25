The Best Ryan Gosling Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes Score

To be a movie star in the entertainment industry today, you need to hit the mark in every facet. Those we consider to be some of the best actors working today have mastered their craft in ways that show in their extensive filmographies. From a variety of genres to critically acclaimed projects, an actor’s filmography and how films are perceived by audiences and critics alike is the mark they will leave on this earth. actors like Ryan Gosling are pretty much the definition of “movie star”.

Throughout his career, Gosling ensured that he would tick almost every box in entertainment and movie genres. From a major heartthrob to an action star, Gosling has spread his wings in this industry in ways that one can only marvel at. rotten tomatoes has undoubtedly established itself as a credible source for criticizing films, acting as a major influence on how audiences perceive film. Here is the list of the best Gosling movies according to their Rotten Tomatoes score.

12 Crazy, stupid, love – 79%

Calling all rom-com lovers! If you haven’t seen Crazy, Stupid, Love, what are you waiting for?! This movie has Jacob Palmer (Gosling) teaching newly single Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) how to get back into the dating sphere as someone in his 40s. Well, we as an audience are lucky enough to see Gosling and Emma Stone share the screen in this rom-com and, the film scored a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. So what’s not to love?

11 Lars and the real girl — 81%

Let’s take a weird spin for a second. Lars and the real girl, with an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Gosling as the shy and socially inept Lars. When Lars’ family discovers he has a girlfriend he met online, they can’t wait to see him blossom with a new love. However, his girlfriend is a life-size plastic woman. Well, instead of an intervention, the people in your life decide that it would be better for them to just play around with it.

10 The believer – 83%

Back in 2001, Gosling starred in the independent drama film the believer. the believer it has a critical score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows a young Jewish man who has acquired incredibly anti-Semitic beliefs and values. Because of this, he is sucked into a gang of sorts that is dedicated to taking down an alleged group of American Jews. However, the complications of having to keep her secret, as well as the inner battle of her own religious beliefs and values, make this film an emotional rollercoaster.

9 The Ides of March – 83%

The Ides of March is a political drama film that follows Governor Mike Morris, played by icon George Clooney, and his campaign to win the Ohio Democratic primary. Gosling plays Stephen Meyers, Mike Morris’ press secretary. When Stephen learns that Governor Morris’s competition may be more of a threat than they thought, he tries to navigate the campaign to get Morris a victory. The Ides of March It has an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

8 Blue Valentine’s Day — 86%

Gosling is no stranger to a good romance and drama film. blue valentine’s day it has an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. This movie has Gosling looking alongside the incomparable Michelle Williams. The two play a couple who look perfect in their marriage from the outside. However, her life is not sunshine and rainbows as the foundations of her marriage begin to crumble at her feet. This movie is heartwarming, to say the least.

7 First man – 87%

Almost every big name in the industry today has a space movie under their belt. Well, for Gosling, it’s 2018 first man. This biographical drama film was released in 2018 and follows the story of NASA’s journey to land a man on the moon. Gosling plays Neil Armstrong in this film depicting the launch of Apollo 11. first man obtained a score of 87% on the Tomatometer.

6 Blade Runner 2049 – 88%

Trying to bring back the magic of the classics in any genre is a tall order. However, the 2017 Blade Runner 2049 did a great job of breathing new life into the already beloved universe. Ryan Gosling stars as Officer K alongside Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard in this sci-fi action thriller. With an impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, Blade Runner 2049 has Officer K on a mission to find a missing ex-Blade Runner named Rick Deckard. Also included in this cast are Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks and Jared Leto.

5 The Big Bet — 89%

the big short it’s just one of those movies that’s a must-watch at this point. The dramedy follows an entire group of men as they make the most of a collapsing American economy to make their fortune. One of the best things about this movie is the ensemble it brings to the screen. the big short has a stellar cast that includes the likes of Steve Carell as Mark Baum, Christian Bale as Michael Burry, Brad Pitt as Ben Rickert, Gosling himself as Jared Vennett and Marisa Tomei as Cynthia Baum.

4 Half Nelson – 91%

In Half Nelson, Gosling plays a history professor who, after hours, spends his nights drinking and taking drugs. When one of her students named Drey meets him at one of her low points, he forms a bond and a friendship of sorts with her. He tries to manage his own struggles with addiction while also trying to support and mentor Drey, whose brother also suffers from addiction. This heartfelt drama is a fantastic display of Gosling’s talent and has a 91% on its Tomatometer.

3 The Nice Guys – 91%

2016 gave us the action mystery movie the nice guys. Gosling stars as Holland March, a private detective in 1970s Los Angeles. March teams up with Jackson Healy (played by Russell Crowe) and the two go on a quest to find a missing young woman named Amelia. However, the more they discover about her disappearance, the more trouble they find and the more danger they seem to be in. the nice guys It has a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

two La La Land – 91%

La La Land it was the kind of movie we all remember. The film’s musical romance drama sucked us into the world of two struggling artists who fall in love in the City of Angels. The jostling between these two characters as they navigate their relationship and follow their dreams stole our hearts and with a soundtrack like this, there’s no doubt this film is a highlight in Gosling’s career. Gosling and Stone make screen magic and La La Land it’s easily their best project to date. The film has a fantastic 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, and we couldn’t agree more.

1 Driving – 93%

At the top of the Tomatometer for Gosling is the 2011 To drive. To drive is an action crime film that follows Driver, a successful Hollywood stuntman and occasional getaway car driver. When his neighbor Irene’s husband gets out of prison and enlists Driver as an asset in a massive robbery, Driver has to figure out how to write some mistakes and protect Irene and her son Benicio.