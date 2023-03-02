The Best Ryan Murphy Shows to Watch

Ryan Murphy is an American Television Producer, Writer, and Director born on the 9th of November 1965 in Indiana, United States. He is known for being the creator and executive producer of several hit series, including “Glee”, “American Horror Story”, “Pose” and “The Politician”.

Murphy began his career in Hollywood as a journalist and film writer, and later worked as a screenwriter for television series such as “Popular” and “Nip/Tuck”. In 2009, he released “Glee,” a musical series about a group of high school students who join a choir. The series became a critical and commercial success, and was nominated for several Emmy Awards.

Since then, Murphy has created several other television series, many of which explore important social and political themes, including issues related to the LGBTQIA+ community. “American Horror Story” is an anthology series that features a different story each season, with a main cast of recurring actors. “Pose” is a series set in the late 1980s and follows the dance and ballroom fashion scene in New York, highlighting the lives of trans and black people. “The Politician” is a dramatic comedy about an ambitious young man who dreams of becoming President of the United States.

With his ability to create compelling stories and tackle important themes, Ryan Murphy has become one of the most influential producers on television today.

Hollywood is a drama series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, released in 2020 by Netflix. The series is a mix of fiction and reality, featuring fictional and real characters from the Hollywood film industry in the 1940s.

The plot takes place after World War II and follows a group of young artists and ambitious businessmen who try to succeed in Hollywood, facing the prejudices and difficulties of the time. The series addresses topics such as racism, homophobia and sexism in the entertainment industry.

Among the real characters featured in the series are actor Rock Hudson, actress Anna May Wong and director George Cukor. The series also features a diverse cast, including Black, Asian, Latino, and LGBTQIA+ actors in key roles.

The series received mixed reviews, with some praising its bold and forward-looking approach, while others criticized it for oversimplifying social and historical issues.

The Politician

The Politician was released by Netflix in 2019 and tells the story of Payton Hobart, an ambitious young man who dreams of becoming president of the United States.

Each season of the series focuses on a different election campaign in Payton’s life. The first season follows the campaign for high school student body president, while the second season focuses on his bid to become a state senator in New York. The series addresses themes such as ambition, privilege, politics and romantic relationships.

The series’ cast is headlined by Ben Platt, who plays Payton Hobart, and includes other renowned actors such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and Bette Midler. The series received mixed reviews, with some praising its smart satire and solid performances, while others criticized it for being superficial and overly stylized.

Overall, “The Politician” is a fun and ambitious series that offers a comical and sometimes absurd look at American politics and the personal ambitions of its characters. The series is yet another demonstration of Ryan Murphy’s unique and irreverent style in television.

Pose

Pose was released in 2018 by FX and is set in New York City’s ballroom scene in the 1980s.

The series follows a diverse cast of characters, most of them members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color, who compete in ballroom dance competitions. The series addresses important topics such as the AIDS crisis, discrimination and prejudice faced by the LGBTQIA+ community and the fight for civil rights.

The cast of “Pose” is made up primarily of transgender actors and people of color, many of whom are television first-timers. The series also features moving performances from well-known actors such as Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.

The series has been widely praised by critics for its authentic and thoughtful depiction of ballroom culture and its sensitive and moving approach to important themes. The series has been nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards, with Billy Porter winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

In summary, “Pose” is a powerful and moving series that offers an authentic and impactful look into the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color in the 1980s. The series is a testament to Ryan Murphy’s commitment to creating inclusive and representative series.

Ratched

Ratched is a psychological drama series created by Evan Romansky and developed by Ryan Murphy. The series was released in 2020 by Netflix and serves as a prequel to the 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, telling the story of nurse Mildred Ratched before the events of the film.

The series takes place in the 1940s and follows the story of Nurse Ratched, who starts working in a psychiatric hospital in California. As the story progresses, we discover more about her traumatic past and see how she becomes involved in secrets and manipulations at the hospital.

The series’ cast is led by Sarah Paulson, who portrays Mildred Ratched, and includes other renowned actors such as Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone. The series received mixed reviews, with some praising Paulson’s performance and Ryan Murphy’s direction, while others criticized it for its confusing and overly violent script.

American Horror Story

American Horror Story is Rya’s best-known horror-thriller anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The series was launched in 2011 by FX and features different stories each season, each with its own theme, characters and plot.

The series is known for its complex and disturbing plots, which feature elements of horror, the supernatural, violence and sexuality. Each season is told in a different format, presenting a complete story in each one. The series has covered themes such as haunted houses, witches, freak shows, cults, apocalypses and much more.

The series’ cast is led by renowned actors such as Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates, and is known for its rotating cast, with many actors returning in different roles each season.

The series has been widely praised by critics for its originality and creativity, and has received numerous awards, including several Emmy Awards. It is one of the most popular and influential series on television, and has a huge fan base across the world.

Scream Queens

“Scream Queens” is a comedy-horror series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. The series was released in 2015 by FOX and follows the story of a group of college students who are pursued by a masked serial killer.

The series is known for its satirical tone and stellar cast, which includes Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis and other well-known actors. The series also features several celebrity cameos such as Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, and John Stamos.

The plot of “Scream Queens” is full of twists and suspense, with each episode presenting a new clue as to the killer’s identity. The series is a unique blend of horror and comedy, and is known for its dark and sarcastic humor.

“Scream Queens” received mixed reviews, with some praising its originality and humor, while others criticized it for its uneven tone and confusing script. The series only had two seasons and was canceled in 2016.