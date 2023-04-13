The best scene kisses of the last decade, according to MTV (LISTA)

To celebrate Kiss Day, remember the award-winning film productions in the last ten years at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for breathtaking kisses

Emanuela Lemes (under supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 04/12/2023, at 4:15 pm

Known for providing iconic moments in pop culture, the category Best kiss at the MTV Movie & TV Awards is awaited not only by the fans, who dedicated themselves by voting for their favorite romance scenes, but also because the winners of the category usually reproduce the kisses on the stage of the awards.

the honor of Best kiss has already been conceived for great artists, such as the upside down kiss of Tobey Maguire It is Kirsten Dunst in Spider man (2002), the unforgettable kiss of Ryan Gosling It is Rachel McAdams in Diary of a passion (2005) and, of course, the four consecutive victories of Robert Pattinson It is Kristen Stewart by the saga Twilight (2008).

+++ READ MORE: Bad Bunny: kiss with Garcia Bernal in film was ‘really cool’

In this year, Harry Styles (My Policeman) It is Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) represent homoaffective kisses between men or between women for the award of Best kiss. Other nominated productions include Outer Banks (2020), The Last of Us (2023) and Daisy Jones & the Six (2023).

To celebrate one of the most intense gestures of affection on this Kiss Day (April 13), remember the award-winning film and television productions in the last decade at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for the breathtaking kisses. Check out:

2013: Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in The good side of life

2014: Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Will Poulter in Bagulho Family

2015: Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in Blame it on the stars

2016: Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine in Pitch Perfect 2

(If the Youtube player is not working automatically, Click here.)

2017: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome in Moonlight: Under the Moonlight

2018: Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale in With Love, Simon

2019: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes in Outer Banks

2022: poopies – jackass forever