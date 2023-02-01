The best Spanish amateur VALORANT live

Follow the Twitch matches live here:

It is obvious that VALORANT professional competitions, like those of the vast majority of sports, are the ones that gather the most people, and the ones that generate the most interest. But when it comes down to it, they are only a small part of the large number of high-level players out there. The rest are concentrated in amateur competitions, looking for an opportunity to become part of the professionals.. In our country, and specifically in VALORANT, the best amateur competitions are those of the Storm Circuit, and specifically, the Radiant League.

With several years of experience, the top amateur competition presents its first split of 2023, the second of this season after the winter of 2022. Eight teams will give everything for everything to try to win the title of champions. Of those eight, only four repeat from the last edition. The other four arrive from the Circuit, trying to show that they can fight with the best: Melilla Titans, Team Aku Aku, MIV Gaming and The Last Monk will face each other every Wednesday.

The four that remain are the champion FIVEthe second of last season, Team Galaga, Wygers and Serpes Gaming. Today, starting at 6:00 p.m., we will live these meetings live. It should be remembered that, As in last season, BO2 will be played, with matches every two hours, those at 7:00 p.m. two at a timeone in the official streaming and another in the co-stream.

These are today’s matches: