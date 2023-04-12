The best Spanish GTA Roleplay series will return in 2024

It is common for games like Minecraft, League of Legends or Sons of the Forest star in the latest events of the biggest streamers. But beware, GTA Online will be the protagonist again next year.

You already know that many streamers continue to give wax to gta online, the multiplayer variant of GTA V, which receives new content frequently. However, GTA Roleplay captures all eyes.

What is GTA Roleplay? It is a way of playing GTA Online, closer to a narrative experience of its own than to the game as such. And, if we talk about roleplay, without a doubt Marbella Vice is an obligatory mention.

VIDEO GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars – Last Dose

Marbella Vice was a gift for all GTA players. It was the faithful representation of the hooliganism that Rockstar’s work gives off, set in the town of Malaga and with great streamers like Ibai, IlloJuan, ElRubius or ElXokas.

After the 2021 edition, there was talk about a possible continuation… but the streets of Marbella were too busy in 2022. Will we have part two?

Mission in Marbella 2

Fortunately, we can say that Marbella Vice will return next year. After two notable absences in 2022 and 2023, the Spanish GTA Roleplay series will be back on Twitch.

has confirmed it Marbella Vice’s own official account, which resumed its activity yesterday (April 11). Will Ibai repeat as one of the organizers of the server?

”We have just started the development of Marbella Vice 2. We are talking about 2024”, can be read in the tweet. Brief, but at least it’s confirmed.

London Eye may have been an interesting series, but Marbella Vice 2 promises to leave what we experienced in the first edition in its infancy. After all, what happens in Marbella stays in Marbella.

Basically, with Marbella Vice it was possible to integrate the city of Marbella in Los Santos. Each streamer represented a character, as if it were a Spanish gangster story. And yes, there were also torrential moments.

Now the question is: Will GTA 6 be announced before the Marbella Vice 2 celebration? We assume that the second edition of the series will take place in April 2024, just like the first.

This is Kick, the alternative to Twitch that is tempting the big streamers

For its part, GTA VI is still in development, and we have no more news since the historic (and unfortunate) leak of the young hacker. It was one of the biggest scandals of 2022.

If everything goes fine, Marbella Vice 2 will give a lot of war in the spring of 2024. And surely the big streamers like ElRubius, Ibai, TheGrefg, ElXokas or Auronplay will be there… to say goodbye to GTA V once and for all?