The best Spanish VALORANT league returns

It’s been a little less than a month, but here it is again. We already have the Rising here again, the best Spanish VALORANT competition, and now it has a new incentive. When in the first split the fight was to be champion, now he could allow himself to fight for promotion.

CASE is the team with the most opportunities, since they managed to win the prize in the first split of the year. If it wasn’t Team Queso that won the league, they could afford to be second and still reach Ascension. But the league is very long, and for sure, they will not have it easy.

The VCL Rising is already underway. The best VALORANT competition in our country begins this afternoon, with a new point that will give it even more tension: the champion could fight for promotion to the VCT in the tournament after this season.

The ten teams will want to be first, but, as we have said, The one with the best chances, as demonstrated in spring, is CASE, followed by Team Queso. Let’s see what surprises this competition will bring us, which has changed its schedule, will play the Monday and Tuesday from 18:00.

The Rising begins this second split of the year with a lot of hype. All teams will seek to finish as high as possible, and at least reach the playoffs. Let’s see what the games are for this first day of the season and what time each team plays.

Day 1 matches