The best Spanish VALORANT, live

Follow the matches live on Twitch here:

The VCL Rising MediaMarkt Intel reaches its second round, and in turn, MARCA returns to tell everything that is happening in the highest Spanish VALORANT competition. Ahead of us we have a whole Sunday afternoon in which the expectations are high. For those in the lower table it is time to react and try to re-engage in the fight for the playoffs, those in the middle table will want to scratch victories to get closer to the head, and in the upper part KPI, which stands out, cannot fail, since his pursuers are close.

One of those tracks opens Sunday afternoon. At 17:00, Rebels Gaming will seek their eighth victory in a dangerous match. In front of them, Ramboot, who, despite being at the bottom of the ranking, wants to surprise, and has added DoubleD, a former player of Jokers in the Radiant League, to his roster. Behind them, a hard duel, but that will leave the one who falls touched. Movistar Riders will fight against Zeta in what could be their last chance to clinch seventh position.

Around 7:00 p.m., the Falcons, one of the revelation teams in the league, led by Guardy, will try to continue to stand out and upset the leading group against AYM. Those of Laporte are also in a hole that could become insurmountable if they do not manage to turn it around from now on. Later, as the penultimate game of the day, we will face the great game of the day. The fight in style is experienced in the direct duel between KPI and Team Queso. A priori B1sk and company have a better run, but it could get complicated if they lose today against Thinkii’s pupils.

Finally, the big favorites want to start the second round on the right foot, unlike what happened in the first. CASE will fight against UCAM in their fight to get out of the middle table. Those of Aer0z, for their part, will want to surprise and beat the Madrid team again, being they the ones who approach the upper zone.