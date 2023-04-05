The Spring Cup is the latest addition to the Pokémon Go Battle League, so we’ve rounded up some recommendations for the best teams to help you win.

In addition to the Super Ball League, the Ultra Ball, and the Master Ball, the Pokémon Go Battle League regularly offers themed cups to offer Trainers around the world a unique challenge that forces them to rethink their usual team composition.

To celebrate the arrival of spring, the Spring Cup has arrived. In this cup, you’ll only be able to use Fairy, Grass, and Water-type Pokémon, so there’s a lot to think about when building a team.

If you’re wondering how to get to the top of the Spring Cup, here are a couple of recommendations for the best teams and a list of some of the best-performing Pokémon.

The best team for the Spring Cup in Pokémon Go

One of the best teams for the Spring Cup would be Galar Weezing, Ferrothorn and Pelipper.

They are three of the strongest eligible Pokemon and together they should give you decent coverage against most Pokemon you come up against.

Another great team would be the one formed by Tentacruel, Abomasnow and Lanturn.

The main goal is to have coverage against all three types eligible for the Spring Cup (Fairy, Grass, and Water), as well as the most popular Pokémon in the meta. We can get an idea of ​​what they will be thanks to the PvPoke rankings.

It’s not an exact science, especially considering dual types, but it’s a good starting point for building a team. It seems that Fairy-types will have a less important role in the Spring Cup than Water-Types and Grass-Types, but they shouldn’t be ruled out entirely.

As always, it’s impossible to say which is the true “best” team, as it really depends on the Pokémon your opponent sends into battle. For example, Abomasnow may be one of the best Pokémon in this cup, but a strong Tentacruel will defeat it almost every time.

The best Pokémon for the Spring Cup

Pokémon Go Spring Cup Rules and Restrictions

The main rules of the Spring Cup are that only Fairy, Grass, and Water-type Pokémon can participate, and all of them must have less than 1,500 CP.

While this greatly limits the Pokemon you can use, it’s worth remembering that dual-types that are at least half Fairy, Grass, or Water-type, such as the Water/Poison-type Tentacruel, can participate.

One last restriction to note is that Toxapex is prohibited in this cup.

Start and end date of the Pokémon Go Spring Cup

The Spring Cup begins on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. Spanish time and ends on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 10:00 p.m.

It will be played in parallel to the traditional Master League.