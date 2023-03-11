The best team in the world knows defeat after 38 best of three

Ninjas in Pajamas has achieved an achievement that seemed impossible in the recent history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). The Swedish team has managed to prevail over Nigma Galaxy, the best women’s team in the world in Counter-Strike, during the group stage of the ESL Impact. The ninjas prevailed in a tight match that initially started at Mirage (14-16) and later went to extra time at Vertigo (17-19). Although the loss does not mean an elimination for Nigma, it does mean the end of one of the best streaks.

Nigma Galaxy have known defeat in a best-of-three series for the first time after 38 games in this format. In other words, the whole of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) did not know what it was like to lose after a whole year. Throughout 2022 Nigma was the great dominator of the female scene of Counter-Strike after taking both seasons of the ESL Impact against FURIA Esports in the two finals. Thus HLTV awarded him the prize for the best team in the world and the AW Per Ana Dumbravă the best player.

Also, before suffering his first loss in a year, Nigma Galaxy arrived at the ESL Impact as a great favorite after winning the ESL Impact in Katowice. Nigma currently has a record of one win and one loss, counting on his next matchup on March 22 against Aces. Next week BIG EQUIPA and Astralis could take the leadership of group A alone as they meet on March 16. Only the first two classified go to the face-to-face finals. In addition, on March 1 the organization announced the departure of Ricardo Júnior «JTR«, technician who is currently a free agent.

Nigma Galaxy could have more competition in the future

2022 was the year of Nigma Galaxy and a defeat cannot set any precedent. However, the organization is attentive to everything that happens around it, since there are more and more organizations that are committed to the Counter-Strike female. G2 Esports has recently announced its commitment to CS:GO with G2 Oya, led by the return of Julia Kiran «Julian” to the shooter by Valve. Furthermore, other organizations like Guild Esports have also made it to the title.

You can follow all the news in our Counter-Strike section.