The best texture packs for Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Despite being the mobile version of the game, Minecraft: Pocket Edition is still full of customization and opportunities for creativity. You can do almost everything you could on the PC or console versions. This also goes for texture packs, which you can easily install into your game to change the way things appear in-game. These packages can make things more realistic or do the exact opposite. Here is a compilation of some of the best texture packs you can find for Minecraft: Pocket Edition.

cartoon colors

Image via TLauncher

If realistic graphics aren’t your thing, you can bring more color and fun into your world with this cartoon texture pack. The cartoony look of your Minecraft world will “pop” more to your eyes while keeping the game’s appearance grounded. It’s just like your Minecraft world, but with the colors changed and the brightness levels increased to make it look more vivid.

Crosshair Bundle Bundle

Image via MCPEDL

As much as Minecraft allows you to change the world around you and form structures and buildings that you find attractive, it doesn’t allow you to change your aiming point. It’s always the same and if you don’t like it, you usually had to deal with it. But not anymore – this pack includes six new crosshairs for you to choose from, allowing you to enjoy a different look compared to what you usually see when playing the game.

Defscape Texture Pack

Image via d3fin3d

The purpose of this package is to improve the images in each game block by increasing the resolution of each one to 64×64. It makes them look really clean and sharp and yet they don’t lose that Minecraft charm. If you are looking for a texture pack that will make everything look better without losing that unique identity that Minecraft has, give this pack a try. It looks even better when used on medieval and modern map types.

Even cuter vanilla cats

Image via TLauncher

If you love cats, but feel like Minecraft doesn’t do enough to make them cute in the game, try this texture pack. Furry felines’ ears are now more angled to help them stand out more, and more cat breeds are available. Minecraft’s blocky aesthetic prevents you from seeing the cats in a very realistic way, but the colors of the animals reflect their appearance in real life.

FuseRealism

Image via mcpedl

If you really want to add realism to your Minecraft experience, then FuseRealism will do just that. The ultra high definition quality of this pack, with a resolution of 256×256, will make each block stand out in your world. Instead of doing the usual tasks you do in Minecraft, you’ll be constantly keeping an eye on the environment and how much better it will appear for you, like the lava pool in the photo above.

LB Photo Realism Reload

Image via 1LotS

LB Photo Realism has been one of the most popular texture packs you can find in Minecraft. The Reloaded version brings back those beautiful, realistic textures to give Minecraft a more engaging world that draws your eyes to everything around you. Leaves on trees and other plants have much more life and are still typical Minecraft blocks. It’s like the 3D worlds found in other games, but in blocky form.

marvelous

Image via Vibe

If you’re looking for a great texture pack that can help you out in PvP, then look no further than Groovy, a popular PvP-focused texture pack for Minecraft: Pocket Edition. This pack doesn’t change all the textures in the game, but it does make some cool changes that will make your screen look good when you’re in PvP. It can even help you gain an advantage against in-game opponents.

Modern HD PE

Image via mikeyto1o

Bring Minecraft into the modern age with a texture pack that lets you design a house as if you were right here in our world. It offers many new surfaces such as stained glass and comes with a new bed for your use. Plus, it’s in high definition, so all the blocks look good without looking out of place. Gives your Minecraft world a fresh, contemporary look without losing its adorable blocky shape.

night vision package

Image via LinusDev

If you’re tired of having to craft torches to see where you’re going in the mines, be sure to download this pack that makes all blocks in the dark emit light. It’s like moving in well-lit environments: you can see where you’re going at all times and have an idea of ​​the dangers ahead. This is perfect for those who have trouble getting into dark and creepy spaces.

R3D CRAFTSMANSHIP

Image via Thomas Angeland

Created to give the game a visual graphical overhaul, R3D CRAFT lets your Minecraft world come to life as much as possible while still being made of blocks. You can also download shaders to help make the lighting and water look much better. This makes your Minecraft world look more realistic than ever while retaining its old charm.

