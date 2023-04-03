The best video game players will face each other in the Esports Lanzarote Competition

The best video game players on the Island will face each other in the Esports Lanzarote Competition, an event organized by the Youth Department of the Cabildo de Lanzarote in collaboration with Toshigame and the production of Boncho Producciones, which will take place on April 22 and 23 in the Civic Center of Arrecife.

As Myriam Barros, Youth Councilor of the first island corporation, explains, “the event will bring together the winners of the tournaments previously held in the municipalities of Arrecife, Teguise, Tinajo and Yaiza, who will compete to represent the island in the championships provincial and regional Esports Competition, the largest network of esports tournaments in the Canary Islands”.

“It will undoubtedly be an exciting show in which these young video game lovers will be able to once again show their skills because, beyond being a form of entertainment, video games allow them to develop numerous skills,” he adds.

Specifically, representing Arrecife, there will be the participation of Raúl Calderón (best Tekken 7 player in the municipality), Joel Esteban (best Super Smahs Bros Ultimate player), Pedro Gil (best Fifa 22 player) and Aimar del Toro (Best player of Clash Royal in Arrecife and also winner of the Esports of La Oliva, in Fuerteventura).

Likewise, the teams Mitox War (best League of Legends team), Petisuis (best CS: GO team), Petitsus (best Rocket League team) and Team Actimel (best Valorant team) will be present.

The winners of Tinajo and who will be present in the island tournament are Ruben Darío (best player in Fifa 22) and Ione Tejera (best player in Clash Royale), while Teguise will participate in Ilidio Samuel (best player in Clash Royale), Alejandro Fontes (best Teken 7 player) and Elghin Marrero (best Fifa 23 player).

Finally, representing Yaiza will be Inar Silva (best SuperSmash Bros Ultimate player), Erick Tamalo (best Clahs Royale player) and Aiven Golombek (best Fifa 23 player).

To fill the vacancies in the team tournaments, the organization will hold a series of online competitions open to local teams that want to represent Teguise, Tinajo or Yaiza to face those who won the Esports Arrecife Competition 2021 since the winners of 2022 will compete in the next matchup.

discussion tables

The Esports Lanzarote Competition will have a prior discussion table, which will take place on April 22, at 5:00 p.m., on “The role of women in the video game sector”.

An appointment that will have the presence of important speakers from the sector and the fight against machismo such as Nira Santana, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Master in Feminist Studies, Equality Policies and Gender Violence from the University of La Laguna and expert in Design of Video Games from the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Later, after the table, the final of PC tournaments will take place, which will face the winning teams of the four municipalities.

The following day, on April 23, there will be another panel discussion entitled “Videogames as an economic model in the Canary Islands.”

This table will also start at 5:00 p.m. and will feature professionals from the video game and esports sector in the archipelago.

After it, the final of the console tournaments will take place and the awards ceremony and titles of “Best Esports Players in Lanzarote”, which will allow the winners to compete in the provincial and regional tournaments against islands such as Fuerteventura and Tenerife.

The finals of the different tournaments will have presenters, professional casters and the entire esports spectacle. In addition to being able to attend as a public, the event can be followed entirely online through the website www.esportslanzarote.com.