The BIG FESTIVAL opens its registrations and will reward the best independent games from LATAM and the world | #Games #Industry | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

It will reward the best independent games in Latin America and the rest of the world between June 28 and July 2 in São Paulo

In 2022, 30,000 visitors were received, 669 companies, 1,300 professionals, and 100 million dollars in closed businesses were generated during the event.

:Registrations close onFebruary 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Brasilia time

. São Paulo, January 31, 2023 – Between June 28 and July 2, 2023, theBIG Festival (reel 2022) the largest festival dedicated to thedissemination, development and business networking in the video game sector in Latin America

, will be held at São Paulo Expo, in São Paulo, Brazil. The event will also be available online. Brazil Games (the Brazilian Video Game Sector Export Program), which is carried out by hug me (Brazilian Association of Gaming Companies) and ApexBrasil(Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments), is pleased to partner with BIG Festival also in 2023. «We are excited about the amount and variety of content in this new edition of the Festival.

said Eliana Russi, Brazil Games Director of Operations. The expectations are the best possible for 2023,an audience of 50 thousand people is estimated , so the BIG team has already started working so that the event offers them an experience and content of the highest quality. The event opened the inscriptions for theBIG Festival Awards which reward the best games from independent developers from around the world in various categories and include cash prizes

for some of them. TheFestival will accept all types of games, from any platform, published or unpublished

, but that can be played by the Festival Selection Committee. Games already released commercially will be accepted as long as they have been released on the market in the two years prior to the date of the festival.

Developers interested in showing their games should be aware, as registrations close on February 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (Brasilia time) – there is no charge for submitting games and registration can be done through from the BIG Festival website.

The BIG Festival, which has been going on since 2012, was created to showcase the best games in the world, host game releases from renowned publishers, and promote business meetings, awards, extensive press coverage, conferences, and the presence of top game professionals. world, as publishers and

investors. In itslast edition, the 10th, held in 2022 , the results recorded by BIG Festival broke records. The festival took place in July and received around30 thousand visitors during four days . There was more than 120 million interactions in social networks and more than 300 million in partner profiles. Six thousand business meetings were programmed during the festival, with arecord number of companies: 669 , of which 429 were from Brazil. More of 1,300 market professionals of the game were at BIG Festival. The businesses developed at the BIG Festival 2022 also grew impressively:the event generated close to 100 million dollars

.

“The Brazil Games project is proud to partner once again with the best and most important game festival in Latin America. We look forward to seeing great business and creativity in games, in addition to many conferences, meetings and events”, stated Eliana Russi, Director of Operations of Brazil Games: “Last year’s edition was impressive and we could not be more excited about BIG Festival 2023. “said the director. The conferences they are also an important attraction of the event. Speakers will include leaders from thenational and international industry

, who will discuss topics relevant to the video game development community. The content will be prepared to surprise, involve and excite the public.

The BIG Festival (Best International Games Festival) has been held since 2012 and is the most important festival and business event for the video game industry in Latin America. Its mission is to strengthen the gaming ecosystem in Brazil, showcasing the best games in the world at the festival, game launches from renowned publishers, business meetings, awards, great press coverage, conferences and the presence of the main players of the region, as well as publishers and investors from around the world. For more information, check the following link: www.bigfestival.com.br

Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Video Game Development Companies, was founded in 2004 and represents Brazilian studios that develop games on various platforms. In addition to catalyzing the production of games in the country through training and promoting the exchange of knowledge and experiences, Abragames aims to make Brazilian creativity and technology available to the main players in the international video game industry. Learn more about ABRAGAMES at www.abragames.org.