The BLAST Premier Spring Final will be held in Washington DC

After a few years away from the other side of the pond, BLAST Premier will return to North America this 2023. The organizer has announced that will organize the Spring Final in Washington DC, United States. The company will return to the US four years later, when it visited Miami and Los Angeles for two Pro Series stops. The spring final will be held from June 7 to 11 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, with a capacity of 4,000 spectators.

The last time BLAST Premier was in the United States was in 2019 with the Pro Series stops in Miami and Los Angeles, which were the second and fourth of the year respectively.. In the first edition FaZe Clan was proclaimed champion beating Team Liquid 0-2. However, Liquid later had the opportunity to win a trophy in front of their audience. In Los Angeles Liquid took their particular revenge against FaZe, besting the organization with the same result.

During 2019, Europe had the largest number of venues thanks to Madrid (Spain), Moscow (Russia) and Copenhagen (Denmark). Since the arrival of the pandemic, BLAST Premier has remained mainly in the Old Continent, playing tournaments mainly in the Danish capital and a Spring Final in Lisbon.. For the last World Final the competition went to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

At the moment, the clubs that have confirmed their ticket to the United States are FaZe Clan, G2 Esports and Team Vitality. At the time of writing the organizations fighting for the last three places are Heroic, BIG, OG, Natus Vincere, Complexity, Ninjas in Pajamas and Astralis. The North American representation in the BLAST Premier Spring Final falls to Complexity after the eliminations of Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid. In addition to its usual circuit, the Danish company is also in charge of the next major to be held in Paris.