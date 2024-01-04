The Blaugranas achieved a dramatic and controversial victory

He barcelona The new year begins with a strong need to get a win that will help it close the gap leaguewhere he is 10 points behind the leader real Madrid, The Blaugranas will face the Blaugranas in their first match of 2024 palms This Thursday at the Gran Canaria Stadium.

pressure on the leadership team xavi hernandez, who will not only look for three points but also put up a solid performance. Recent defeats against Antwerp and league The match against Verona has raised concerns among those around Barcelona that they need to change their position.

before the meeting palms This will be important for Barcelona, ​​who find themselves in a challenging position in the standings. xavi hernandez He will try to reinvigorate his team in the title fight, knowing that every game counts in the race for the Spanish championship.

On the other hand, palmsUnder the leadership of García Pimienta, the side is in a comfortable position in the middle of the table, away from the relegation zone and with aspirations of reaching positions that allow them to dream of European competitions. Despite faltering in their last match against Athletic (1-0) and drawing against Cadiz (1-1), Las Palmas presents itself as an opponent that will try to make things difficult for Barcelona .

He barcelona It comes into the match with some doubts, having had a close win against Almería, but without raising concerns about the team’s performance. Xavi Hernandez needs to work on key aspects to improve his team’s consistency and effectiveness.

Possible lineups for Las Palmas and Barcelona

Below we tell you what are the possible alignments of Las Palmas and Barcelona:

Probable Las Palmas Lineup: Alvaro Vallés; Alex Suarez, Coco, Marmol, Sergi Cardona; Peron, Kirian, Munoz; Marvin, Sandro and Munir.

Probable Barcelona lineup: Iñaki Pena; Cancelo, Kounde, Araújo, Balde; De Jong, Sergi Roberto, Gundogan; Raphinha, Joao Felix and Lewandowski.

How Las Palmas approaches the EA Sports LaLiga match against Barcelona

Las Palmas reached their La Liga match against Barcelona after losing 1–0 to Athletic Bilbao. Currently, is in Las Palmas Ninth in the league with 25 points,

How Barcelona approaches the LaLiga Sports match against Las Palmas

Barcelona reached the La Liga match against Las Palmas after a 3-2 win against Almeria. Despite this, the shocks of recent times make them in Fourth place in the league with 38 points,

Latest results from Las Palmas

These are the latest results of Las Palmas, which has allowed them to collect four points out of a possible nine:

Deportivo Alaves 0 – 1 Las Palmas

Las Palmas 1 – 1 Cadiz

Athletic Bilbao 1 – 0 Las Palmas

Latest results from barcelona

These are the latest results for Barcelona, ​​with two setbacks removing them from the first division leadership: