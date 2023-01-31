The Bolaños City Council celebrates that their demands for years and those of the educational community of the Virgen de Monte School have been met

Finally and after many years of claims through allegations to the budgets of the JCCM, motions presented in plenary sessions, requests made from the local administration and the school community of the School itself, the Bolaños City Council celebrates that finally the regional government , through its president, has announced that an item of 1.5 million euros will be approved for the reform of the Virgen del Monte College.

This College built in the sixties presents serious deficiencies that have been dragging a delicate provision of the service to the students of this center.

In the legislature of the year 2011 to 2015, the last kindergarten classroom and school canteen of this center were finished and put into operation. Since then, on the part of the regional administration, no type of action has been carried out in the main building despite presenting, as has been proven on numerous occasions, many deficiencies that have worsened over the years. .

Maintenance of the two lines of the School and improvements in the sports area.

The Bolaños city council hopes, in the absence of knowing the project for its execution, that the two lines of the school will be maintained. In addition to acting on the sports court by reforming, expanding or covering a new area for teaching and enjoying this activity.

Despite having requested it, neither the Bolaños City Council nor the Center’s management know what the reform announced yesterday by the president of the regional government will consist of and they hope that the works can begin as soon as possible.