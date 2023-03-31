The bomber jacket is on trend. Check how to use

Rihanna and Gigi Hadid are some of the celebrities who were recently clicked with the piece. The coat is ideal for the autumn/winter season

The beginning of autumn and winter, which follows, call for a third piece. As far as fashionistas are concerned, the bomber jacket will be the hit of the season. Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid recently bet on the piece popularized in the 1990s.

The length cropped and the loose fit, which brings volume to the look, makes the bomber jacket the ideal piece for the autumn/winter season. Available in different textures and hardware, it guarantees the style of any production.

The piece was successful in 2015, in the wake of the trend athleisure. It appeared in the women’s and men’s collections of brands such as Gucci, Valentino and Louis Vuitton.

Between February and March, when the international circuit of fashion weeks began, the bomber jacket was present at looks of the fashionistas. Rihanna and models Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid were also seen with the piece.

Model Gigi Hadid, now host of the reality show Next In Fashion, with a look very in motomami style with leather overalls and bomber jacket

Singer Rihanna opted for a oversized bomber jacket leather and textured matelassé style

The leather version of the piece is a classic bet. For those who like looks colorful, it is worth choosing a piece in only one color

Pockets, colors, hardware, fit and materials: bomber jackets can vary and suit different styles

The coat is versatile and suitable for wearing with casual outfits as well as elegant outfits with classic pieces.

created by the army

A bomber jacket it was designed by the US Army to dress soldiers who went to World War II. It became pop between the 1950s and 1960s, after joining the looks by actors Marlon Brando and James Dean.

The piece stands out in the details: knit hem and cuffs; padded structure; pockets with snap button and zipper closure. It can be made both in leather and in synthetic materials, such as nylon.

Initially called flight jackets, the bomber jackets were born as a military uniform in the United States

Actor James Dean, who became a movie and fashion icon in the 1960s, adopted the bomber jacket as a costume for his rebellious characters

Before playing Don Coleone in The Godfather, Marlon Brando was a rebellious heartthrob who used and abused looks transgressors like the leather jacket

It is important to highlight that not all fashion trends adapt to lifestyles and routines. But, with strategic combinations, the jacket bomber can be versatile and timeless.

