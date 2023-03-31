The bomber jacket is on trend. Check how to use

Rihanna and Gigi Hadid are some of the celebrities who were recently clicked with the piece. The coat is ideal for the autumn/winter season

The beginning of autumn and winter, which follows, call for a third piece. As far as fashionistas are concerned, the bomber jacket will be the hit of the season. Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid recently bet on the piece popularized in the 1990s.

The length cropped and the loose fit, which brings volume to the look, makes the bomber jacket the ideal piece for the autumn/winter season. Available in different textures and hardware, it guarantees the style of any production.

The piece was successful in 2015, in the wake of the trend athleisure. It appeared in the women’s and men’s collections of brands such as Gucci, Valentino and Louis Vuitton.

Between February and March, when the international circuit of fashion weeks began, the bomber jacket was present at looks of the fashionistas. Rihanna and models Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid were also seen with the piece.

created by the army

A bomber jacket it was designed by the US Army to dress soldiers who went to World War II. It became pop between the 1950s and 1960s, after joining the looks by actors Marlon Brando and James Dean.

The piece stands out in the details: knit hem and cuffs; padded structure; pockets with snap button and zipper closure. It can be made both in leather and in synthetic materials, such as nylon.

It is important to highlight that not all fashion trends adapt to lifestyles and routines. But, with strategic combinations, the jacket bomber can be versatile and timeless.