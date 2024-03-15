The boxes to see Messi against Rayados cost almost a million pesos

Monterrey will host Inter Miami at BBVA Stadium on April 10 to determine the semi-finalists in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Those interested in one box will have to pay about one million Mexican pesos (60 thousand dollars). BBVA Stadium To see Lionel Messi visit the court striped with inter miami in the quarterfinals of Concacaf Champions Cup,

According to the Steadybox website, the rental of boxes on said platform exceeds 900 thousand Mexican pesos and includes nine places in the header of the venue; That means the estimated cost per person is more than six thousand dollars.

photo1>

striped Defeated Cincinnati FC 3-2 in the series this Thursday and advanced to the quarterfinals. inter miami They had done the same a day earlier against Nashville SC, 5-2.

sequence between striped And inter miami Florida will open on April 3 at 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, with return action on April 10 at 8:30 p.m.

This will happen for the first time Lionel Messi Play an official game in Mexico, for example with two exhibition games, in both Cancún and Mexico City.

except for Lionel Messiit is expected that inter miami Luis Suárez arrived on Monterrey soil with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.