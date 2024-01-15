The brand of tequila with which the head of CJNG laundered money

For many years, “El Mencho” robbed CJNG of money with this brand of tequila. (Free Press Photo: DEA and Pixabay)

Nemesio Oseguera Cervante, alias “El Mencho”, founded a tequila brand in order to launder a portion of the millionaire profits of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is one of the most powerful criminal organizations Currently has a presence in 28 of Mexico’s 32 states.

Due to its illegal activities, the criminal organization led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias “El Mencho” It generates millions of dollars monthly.

For subsequent investments, Such large sums of money must be “justified” so as not to arouse suspicion among local and US officials.

so, CJNG launches a “business plan” that it has been using for decadesWhich involves using various businesses to launder your money.

The latest companies the “El Mencho” organization has used to broadcast their millionaire profits and not raise suspicion include a sushi restaurantA tourism company, an agribusiness, an advertising company and a tequila brand.

Also read: “El Mencho”: the secret operation with which the head of the CJNG was arrested in the United States.

According to information received from union jalisco, The brand of tequila that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes used to launder money was Onze BlackWhose main customers were the organizers of Palenque and mariachis.

The smoothness and maturity of Tequila Onze Black distinguishes a refined and well-defined character. – Tequila Onze Black (@TequilaOnze) 10 January 2013

Its website describes this brand of tequila as “A double distilled alcoholic beverage, smooth and with a brilliant crystalline body”And it cost around US$25.

You may be interested in: “El Mencho”: who is the drug trafficker who spread the rumor about the death of the CJNG leader

Although the year of its creation is unknown, Onze Black once ceased production of tequila. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control identified it as one of the companies used to launder money. CJNG.