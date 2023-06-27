‘The Braziliancore revival has everything to do with politics’

American celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski received a lot of flak on Instagram for wearing Brasileir. According to critics on social media, the trend seems more like “the charm of Brazilian culture” than pride. He also may not have read enough about the situation in the country. “It’s a great way to transform a nationality (and a culture) into a look that Americans wear for aesthetics,” writes one person on Instagram.

“Brazilian is not a ‘dress’ you can get used to,” writes another. Is Brasilcore really only for Brazilians? “Non-Brazilians must take their responsibility,” says Barros. “I think many non-Brazilians wear fashion without any awareness of what is happening politically or socially.”

brazilcore revival

The trend is on the rise again as soon as Brazil’s thirty-eighth president, who is known to be a bigoted nationalist with no sympathy for the LGBTQ+ community, has been ousted from his throne. Bolsonaro has expressed views during his long political career that are considered very right-wing.

They made statements that some consider to be offensive, anti-gay, inciting violence, misogynistic, sexist, racist or anti-refugee. Thousands of people took to the streets in dozens of Brazilian cities to protest against Bolsonaro and his political views. It is under the slogan ‘Elle não’ (‘Not that’).

Now that he is no longer president as of December 31, 2022, many more people wear fashion referencing Brazil. “Brazilians are very proud. Because of the culture, the nature, and especially the people, we like to show where we come from,” says Barros.

best brazilcore on instagram

now bolsanoro Outside Hopefully there will be a fresh wind of change and fashion that represents Brazil will become more accessible to a wider group of people. Scroll down and check out the best of Brazilcore on Instagram.