The bright pink AI trailer for ‘Batman the Pink Knight’ literally puts out flowers



In the AI-generated trailer, the superhero lives in a large pink villa with his loyal butler Alfred. Here he does not think about how to free the city from evil, but spends the whole day busy in pleasant things.

Batman waters the flowers, sits on the edge of his heated swimming pool, sews new pink suits, talks to Lucius on the phone about new toys, and sometimes he gets in the pink Batmobile with Catwoman and They leave for the city.

Why so serious?

The miscreants have also been given a new look. Bane Kane has become an action figure. Penguin loves birds, but not Batman (for some reason) and Joker sips a cocktail in his pink beach chair.

The years-long rivalry between Joker and Batman also proves unnecessary in this AI trailer. Because after a party at Batman’s villa, the hero comes to the conclusion that his opponent is actually right when he says that the hero is being too serious: “We just needed some fun.,

the roles are reversed

Where in Barbie, Barbie clearly takes the lead and Kane always follows her, in ‘Batman the Pink Knight’ the roles are reversed. The AI ​​trailer features Ryan Gosling as Batman and Margot Robbie as Catwoman.

Johnny Depp is cast as the Joker for this version and Ryan Reynolds is cast as Robin. According to the trailer,Another attempt at playing a superhero in green.,

Watch the hilarious ‘Batman the Pink Knight’ trailer here.

radioactive

This isn’t the first time Batman has gone pink. In episode 69 “The Contaminated Cowl” of the Batman series, a radioactive spray is sprayed onto the hero’s head, causing his hood to turn from blue to pink.

The episode was so bizarre that the Figures toy company released a pink action figure of the protagonist to commemorate the memorable moment.