The bright summer season is coming to a halt: ‘a different weather pattern is approaching western Europe’

Apart from the last few days, the month of June has been full of heat so far. But now that the exams are slowly getting over and the summer holidays are round the corner, the beautiful weather seems to be disappearing for a while again.

Those who have tickets to a Harry Styles concert at Cooler Cafe, Sunrise or Werchter will be able to enjoy dry weather and wonderful bright sun. Because this weekend we get a brief continuation of what was already a very hot June. “The temperature will go up to 26 degrees on Saturday and it could even reach 30 degrees on Sunday,” explains meteorologist Franck Debussyre.

But from next week those tropical weather conditions will disappear. Not that it will be too cold or that we should fear a repeat of Thursday’s heavy rain, but the summer weather is becoming more ‘Belgian’, as Franck Debossere describes it. He is joined by his colleague Nicolas Roose (Noodeweerbenelux): ‘Next week we will actually see a different weather pattern moving towards western Europe, so we will be affected more by some low pressure areas in the Atlantic Ocean.’

Roose says this will make the weather more variable throughout the week. ‘The temperature drops to 20 to 22 degrees and we regularly get some rain.’ Anyone who had hoped to take their exams next week and enjoy summer to the fullest after that would probably swear off some time off. ‘Luckily there are also dry periods with sun, so you can definitely enjoy yourself. But with moments,’ insists Roose.

Debussyre also sees positivity in this. The retired VRT meteorologist said, “Nature will enjoy that season to the fullest.” ‘And students may also benefit from more changeable weather. At least now they don’t have to constantly lubricate or drink water. Knowing them, that’s probably a good thing,’ he winks.