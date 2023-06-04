The British government does not want to touch Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages in the Corona investigation

The British government wants a judge to assess whether it is mandatory to share WhatsApp messages from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a committee investigating the United Kingdom’s approach to coronavirus. The government has missed a deadline to hand over those messages, and appears to have no plans to share them.

The government says it is taking this legal step “with regret”, but stresses that it intends to cooperate fully with the investigation as the matter is handled by a court. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says it is about “the rights of individuals and the proper conduct of government”. British media speculate that the government does not want to hand over the WhatsApp messages because they contain objectionable content about ministers or because the government fears that other ministers may be asked to hand over their messages as well.

Johnson said on Wednesday that he had handed over all the necessary documents to the government. The government should send it to the committee. He had ordered the handing over of all relevant WhatsApp messages, notebooks and diaries. The government says it has already handed over more than 55,000 documents, but these are still incomplete, according to the committee.

A spokesman for Johnson says he expects the government to share everything with the inquiry committee as soon as possible. The British opposition also strongly criticized the Conservative government for refusing to hand over the documents.