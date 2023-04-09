The broken jungler of patch 13.7

The jungle has been another of the great points of discussion of League of Legends in the 13th season, thus prolonging a cyclical debate on the state of the position. With the arrival of new patches, players are looking for the champions that best fit within the metagame, especially after the arrival of pets for 2023. With the arrival of patch 13.7, some of the characters that have stood out during the first stretch of the year are keep. However, there is one champion in particular that has stood out again: Jarvan IV.

According to data from U.GG, Jarvan IV is currently the best jungler starting at platinum. The Demacia Example is extremely popular as it has a pick rate of 14.6% and a ban rate of 24.4%. Furthermore, his presence on Summoner’s Rift has positive results: his win rate is 52.62%. U.GG collects that, after JIV, the best champions in only queue for the jungle today they are Rek’Sai, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, and Evelynn.

Jarvan IV stands out for being a simple champion to play but one that offers great tools to function as a team. The jungle has a lot of presence in the early game not for their cleanliness of camps, but for their ability to make ganks from various angles. Besides, in advantageous situations, the Example of Demacia has in the ultimate ability a great tool to execute dive with simplicity. During the first levels it has damage, but later it obtains resistances with objects that combine life and damage (such as the Black Blade or the Goredrinker) or directly defensive (Randuin’s Omen).

Jarvan IV stands out in only queuebut not among professionals

Jarvan IV has become in patch 13.7 the best jungler for players in only queue. However, according to data from Probuildsthat does not mean that he is the highest priority character among the professionals. For the ‘pros’, the metagame is currently favored especially by Viego, who has a selection rate of 19.6% and a win rate 69.2%. On the podium they are followed by Lee Sin and Vi. The monk’s popularity is higher than that of the Piltover Agent, but Arcane’s protagonist is more successful than him.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.