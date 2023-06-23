The bucket hat shouldn’t be missing from your wardrobe this summer

bucket hat trend still going strong, After the comeback of the 90s item a few years back, it has become more popular with summer. And we get it. It not only protects your head from the sun but also makes every outfit look extra stylish.

Inspiration

It’s always a bit conjecture how a trend makes its way back into the hearts of the fashion-loving public. In any case, we put our money Rihanna, The singer was spotted wearing a Prada bucket hat a few years ago when she was in New York, and has since worn it on other occasions. Naturally, she looked amazing in this look. Not only because she’s Rihanna – everything suits her – but also because the hat looks good on many face shapes.

After Rihanna, We See Other Celebs With Bucket Hats Hailey Bieber, And influencers have also been around for a while, like Leonie Hannah, Lucy Williams And emma army, Want to know how they wear this trend? We scoured Instagram.

versatile

Bucket hats can be worn in many different ways. Most of the people prefer to wear it in summer because of its sun protection function. However, you can wear it in other seasons as well. Less bright colors can definitely make an autumn or winter outfit more dressy!

Image: NL Images/BrunoPress, Instagram