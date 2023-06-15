The bullet is through the church: super talent Jude Bellingham moves to Real Madrid for over a hundred million euros

Real Madrid has its new Galactico. British super talent Jude Bellingham made the switch from German Borussia Dortmund. The transfer would include an amount of 100 million euros plus bonuses. Bellingham, who previously had a personal deal with Royal, signed until 2029 in the Spanish capital.

Still only 19 years old the English midfielder has been known for some time as one of the most iconic footballers on earth. In the summer of 2020, Borussia Dortmund had already paid €25 million for Bellingham, who then played admirably at modest Birmingham City. In Dortmund, the young Brit immediately opened his mouth. Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern, Real Madrid… they all showed interest in the super talent. However, the German top club was able to persuade the young midfielder to stay in the Bundesliga for another year.

And with the result. Although Dortmund handed the German title on the final day, Bellingham scored eight goals and five assists last season. This earned him the Player of the Year award.

There have already been reports in recent weeks that the young midfielder, despite interest from English top clubs, had made his choice and reached a personal deal with Spanish team Real Madrid. Out of respect for Dortmund, Royal wanted to wait until after the title fight to negotiate at club level. Now a settlement would have been found there too. Real Madrid Pays Over Hundred Million Euro Bonus For British Super Talent. Bellingham signed a six-year contract in the Spanish capital.