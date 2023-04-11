The Caitlyn cosplay that will seek to break your heart

Talk about League of Legends is to speak of a gigantic community. Not only that, but we also have to look at all the content that is generated around it. Without going any further, there we have the buffons league which starts in a few hours. But outside of the game we also have content that always attracts attention. From fan arts until getting into the role of the characters themselves.

The last example is in a cosplay Caitlyn’s who has turned around subreddit from League of Legends. It is an imitation of the Caitlyn Heartbreaker and the result has been spectacular. From the champion’s own design to the rifle used by the Sheriff of Piltover. Below we show you the image of this cosplay from Caitlyn that is bursting in networks:

This is the spectacular cosplay by Caiyltn Heartbreaker

The person in charge of giving us this spectacular cosplay of Caitlyn has been @pauliolmo. The result has been magical. From the champion’s own clothes that fit perfectly with the skin that shows us League of Legends up to the gigantic rifle that this Caitlyn carries. Both the beret and the jacket, the skirt and the heels are identical to those worn by the shooter in the MOBA.

Of course, The Reddit community has enjoyed this cosplay of Caitlyn as with many others. As stated by some users, the cosplay of various video game characters have greatly improved over the past 10 years. In League of Legends it is something that is evident, especially with the number of imitations of champions that we find in the different social networks. We will see what they surprise us with next time, although it is clear to us that, once again, it will be something incredible.

