The campaign against Millie Bobby Brown went so far that the Stranger Things writers had to deny some rumors

Millie Bobby Brown has been the focus of criticism since her portrayal of Eleven on Stranger Things. Be it for the way you dress, attitude on set or, simply, for your way of being. So if the young actress makes a statement or turns down a role for whatever reason, people are quick to judge.



Photo: Netflix / I Love Cinema

It is precisely what happened recently with the news that the young actress had refused to star in a spin-off of Eleven, where she would receive more than 11 million euros, according to the Daily News. The Stranger Things writers were responsible for denying this news on their official Twitter account:

Yes, there is truth in this news. I don’t know why we have to keep debunking this rumor, but get those clicks everyone!

The only thing certain is that the Duffer Brothers are cooking up occasional Stranger Things spin-offs after the fifth and final season premieres, hoping to keep the franchise going for years to come.

One of the spin-offs will be “1000% different” than what fans are used to, as the Duffer brothers explained in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “We’re hoping to find the right person to pass the baton while we’re doing new stuff. We’ve read the rumors that there’s going to be an Eleven spin-off or Steve and Dustin or another issue. That’s not interesting because we’ve done all of that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of it.”

I would say the most important connection is its narrative sensibility. There’s a story that connects to the world of Stranger Things, but it’s really more about how we tell that story.

For now, it remains to wait for the premiere of the fifth season of Stranger Things, which will definitely be divided into two parts, as well as the fourth. For now, Millie Bobby Brown continues to increase his career with works like the recent Enola Holmes 2, which is now available on Netflix.